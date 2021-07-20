Avatier Achieves New Security Milestone with SOC 2, Type 2, and HIPAA/HITRUST Compliance

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avatier Corporation, the pioneers of work from anywhere (WFA) Identity Governance & Administration (IGA) cloud service, today announced the successful completion of an arduous audit process for compliance with SOC 2, Type 2. and HIPAA/HITRUST compliance. With the successful completion of the audits, customers and partners can be confident that the internal control environment that supports Avatier's Identity Anywhere platform is secure and that employee identities and data assets are protected in compliance with the latest industry standards.

Get to the cloud faster, eliminate accounts & passwords. The better way to SSO. Secure access anywhere from Avatier.

The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) SOC 2, Type 2, standard defines the criteria for controls and processes to protect customer information and provide data security. The SOC 2, Type 2, audit is conducted by an independent accounting firm and evaluates identity management controls based on five trust principles: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Completing the SOC2, Type 2, audit demonstrates that Avatier's identity management, governance, and security administration platform adheres to the most strenuous industry guidelines for security and authentication.

Completing the HITRUST audit for compliance with HIPAA, the Healthcare Insurance Portability and Accountability Act demonstrates that the Avatier Identity Anywhere platform also is compliant with information risk management standards to protect patient information and healthcare data. HITRUST is the organization responsible for HIPAA security review, ensuring that organizations achieve, maintain, and provide assurances regarding compliance with the HIPAA Security Rule, HIPAA Privacy Rule, and the HIPAA Breach Notifications Rule.

"Security experts continue to face new security, identity, and governance challenges and rely on standards-compliant tools and technologies that are validated by third parties gives them confidence that they have invested in solutions that are compatible and scalable," said Nelson Cicchitto, founder and CEO of Avatier. "When it comes to enterprise security, we consider standards compliance as table stakes. The ease with which our Identity Anywhere solution passed both SOC 2 and HIPAA audits is proof that Avatier delivers robust security to support all the operational needs of our customers."

Avatier Identity Anywhere provides seamless access to data resources while maintaining enterprise security. Identity Anywhere is a passwordless identity, governance, and administration (IGA) solution that includes user lifecycle and password management, universal workflow, service catalog, access governance, and single sign-on for enterprise applications and cloud services. Avatier Identity Anywhere provides the same standards-compliant privacy and identity security features whether you are accessing data assets using the web, iOS, Android, Chrome, Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft Teams, Slack, chatbots, or other collaboration platforms. The Identity Anywhere platform is proving especially valuable for securing enterprise organizations in highly regulated industries such as healthcare, financial services, technology, manufacturing, government, and education.

About Avatier Corporation

Avatier is the Identity Management company of the future with innovative solutions for today. Avatier develops a "state of the art" identity management platform enabling workforce collaboration resulting in better customer experiences and increased revenue. The company's Identity Anywhere platform uses container technology providing maximum flexibility, scalability and security in a platform-independent and portable solution that futureproofs your investment. Avatier's identity management and access governance solutions make the world's largest organizations more secure and productive in the shortest time at the lowest costs. Avatier brings all of your back-office business applications and employee assets together and manages them as one.

For more information, visit www.avatier.com.

Media Contact:

Len Fernandes

Firecracker PR

(888) 317-4687 ext. 707

[email protected]

SOURCE Avatier