Avatier Celebrates 25 Years as Innovator in Identity Management and Access Governance

For over two decades, Avatier has demonstrated leadership in delivering enterprise Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avatier Corporation, the pioneer of work from anywhere (WFA) Identity Governance & Administration (IGA) cloud service, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Over the last decade and a half, Avatier has evolved from supporting Windows NT to delivering the foremost cloud-based identity access management and governance platform, Avatier Identity Anywhere.

Avatier, founded in 1997 by Nelson Cicchitto, created the market's first delegated administration solution for Windows NT. The company has since developed several enterprise security innovations, including the first patented Identity Access IT Store with automatic workflow and the only access management integrated ITIL-based business services catalog.

Over the past 25 years, Avatier has signed hundreds of customers in various industries, including healthcare, financial services, education, consumer goods, manufacturing, technology, hospitality, media, energy, and the government and military. The company's current product offering spans password management, single sign-on, lifecycle management, and access governance. Marquee customers include Build-a-Bear, Cox, Cosmo, CVS Health, DriveTime, Fox News, Intercontinental Hotels Group, Legal Shield, Lockheed Martin, Nordstrom, Ochsner Health System, Rust-Oleum Corporation, San Diego Padres, Stanley Black & Decker, Volkswagen Group UK, Welch Foods Inc. to name only a few.

"We are proud of our leadership in identity management and security over the past 25 years," said Cicchitto. "We have always been committed to promoting enterprise applications and assets security through better identity management. Avatier also continues to lead the market with innovative solutions to meet any organizations' immediate needs. For example, our current IAM platform is ideal for today's growing remote workforce."

Avatier has developed an Identity as a Container (IDaaC) framework to power the Avatier Identity Anywhere platform in recent years. By using Docker container technology, Avatier can deploy IAM support for cloud solution providers, delivering maximum security and flexibility with greater control over user identities and a lower cost of ownership. Thanks to the portability of Docker containers, Identity Anywhere now provides a common user experience from within various collaboration platforms, including ServiceNow, Microsoft Teams, Google Chrome, iOS, Android, and Slack, to name a few.

About Avatier Corporation

Avatier is the Identity Management company of the future with innovative solutions for today. Avatier develops a "state of the art" identity management platform enabling workforce collaboration resulting in better customer experiences and increased revenue. The company's Identity Anywhere platform uses container technology, providing maximum flexibility, scalability, and security, in a platform-independent and portable solution that futureproofs your investment. Avatier's identity management and access governance solutions make the world's largest organizations more secure and productive in the shortest time at the lowest costs. Avatier brings all of your back-office business applications and employee assets together and manages them as one.

For more information, visit www.avatier.com.

Media Contact:

Katy Beach

Firecracker PR

(888) 317-4687

[email protected]

SOURCE Avatier