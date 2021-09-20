Avatier Identity Management Certified for ServiceNow® Now Platform Rome

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avatier Corporation, the pioneers of work from anywhere (WFA) Identity Governance & Administration (IGA) cloud service, today announced that the Avatier Identity Anywhere platform has been certified for use with Now Platform Rome, the new release of the ServiceNow®. Avatier for ServiceNow is now available in the ServiceNow Store to modernize collaboration, allowing users to securely connect, provision and audit any identity or app from within ServiceNow's Now Platform Rome.

Avatier for ServiceNow has been fully certified for ServiceNow Now Platform Rome to improve workforce efficiency by offering a unified, passwordless approach to Identity Access Management (IAM) with single sign-on (SSO). With Avatier for ServiceNow in place, users can make real-time requests to access enterprise resources and applications and receive push notifications.

Avatier for ServiceNow gives IT managers a no-code, frictionless approach to identity management and security authorization for provisioning, deprovisioning and auditing. The Avatier Identity Anywhere platform uses existing directories to eliminate the need to add another layer of complexity. Avatier for ServiceNow is seamlessly integrated with the ServiceNow portal to control application access through ServiceNow roles and application menus. In addition to supporting ServiceNow Now Platform Rome, Avatier for ServiceNow supports previous Now Platform releases, including Quebec and Paris.

"Avatier is committed to keeping our identity access management solution current with the platforms we support so customers can be assured of uninterrupted security," said Nelson Cicchitto, founder and CEO of Avatier. "Now Platform Rome users can be confident that the Avatier Identity Anywhere platform will continue to deliver a unified user experience no matter where they access ServiceNow. Identity management always works best when it's built on and deployed on ServiceNow."

Avatier for ServiceNow adds comprehensive identity security and management accessible within ServiceNow. IAM services include one-time password (OTP) multifactor authentication (MFA) and support for other identity validation platforms including Microsoft Authenticator, Duo Security, Google Authenticator, Okta Verify, Ping Identity, Radius, RSA SecureID, Symantec VIP and other FIDO2-compliant solutions. Avatier also provides a common user interface that works across all enterprise access platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Google Chrome, iOS, Android and Slack, to name a few.

