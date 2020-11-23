Avatier Joins Cloud Security Alliance

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avatier Corporation, the pioneers of work from anywhere (WFA) Identity Governance & Administration (IGA) cloud service, container solutions and access governance solutions, announced today that it has joined the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment.

Avatier develops identity management and governance platforms that enable organizations to scale faster, innovate quicker and embrace change more securely. Avatier's identity access management (IAM) and identity governance and administration (IGA) solutions do not require client software so management is in real-time across any platform such as Google Chrome, Microsoft Teams, or iOS and Android. Avatier Identity Anywhere platform is always on, so it can deliver push notifications as well as handling issues such as self-service password management. Avatier also uses the latest Docker container technology providing maximum portability, flexibility, scale and security to its customers. Avatier eliminates IT and help desk authentication delays to promote better productivity and a better experience for remote workers and customers.

As a member of the Cloud Security Alliance, Avatier will be able to collaborate with other cloud technology companies to promote best practices for identity management and governance. Avatier also will be able to work closely with other software-as-a-service providers to promote adoption of its cloud-independent IDaaC platform which offers portability, scalability, continuous delivery and single sign-on with maximum security.

"With the increase in the number of remote users, the need for secure, portable identity access management is more acute than ever," said Nelson Cicchitto, CEO of Avatier. "By joining the CSA, Avatier will be able to work with other cloud software providers to develop more secure, more scalable identity management solutions to support digital transformation. Our ultimate goal is to make cloud computing safe for everyone."

"We are delighted that Avatier has elected to join the CSA. Secure identity management is a concern for all cloud computing providers and having Avatier's IAM expertise will benefit all CSA members," said Jim Reavis, co-founder and CEO, Cloud Security Alliance. "CSA relies on leading-edge technology providers like Avatier to develop security best practices for next-generation cloud computing platforms. Avatier's customers run on separate, private and secure container instances. This unique approach has already proven itself to be highly scalable and readily portable and it can provide a solid foundation for identity management best practices."

About Avatier Corporation

Avatier is the Identity Management company of the future with innovative solutions for today. Avatier develops a "state of the art" identity management platform enabling organizations to scale faster, innovate quicker, conquer and embrace change, to overtake your competition. The company's identity solutions are delivered using the latest Docker container technology providing maximum flexibility, scale and security to our customers. Avatier's identity management and access governance solutions make the world's largest organizations more secure and productive in the shortest time at the lowest costs. Avatier brings all of your back-office business applications and employee assets together and manages them as one.

For more information, visit www.avatier.com.

About the Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, certification, events and products. CSA's activities, knowledge and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud — from providers and customers, to governments, entrepreneurs and the assurance industry — and provide a forum through which diverse parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org, and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa .

Media Contact:

Tom Woolf

Firecracker PR

(888) 317-4687 ext. 711

[email protected]

SOURCE Avatier

