Avatier Joins Identity Defined Security Alliance

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avatier Corporation, the pioneers of work from anywhere (WFA) Identity Governance & Administration (IGA) cloud service, container solutions and access governance solutions, has joined the Identity Defined Security Alliance, the industry group made up of vendors, solution providers and practitioners seeking to provide practical guidance to identity-centric security. As a member of IDSA, Avatier will be able to contribute to developing best practices and educating technology professionals about issues related to Single Sign-On (SSO), Identity Access Management (IAM) and Identity Governance and Administration (IGA).

Verifying workforce granular access has never been this easy. Empower managers to approve, deny, allow an exception, or re-assign certifications from anywhere.

Avatier develops identity management and governance platforms that enable organizations to scale faster, innovate quicker and embrace change more securely. Avatier's IAM and IGA solutions do not require client software so management is in real-time across any platform such as Google Chrome, Microsoft Teams or iOS and Android and the company's Identity Anywhere platform is always on, so it can deliver push notifications as well as handling issues such as self-service password management. Avatier also uses the latest Docker container technology providing maximum portability, flexibility, scale and security to its customers.

Avatier already has added to the conversation about identity management and security governance. Avatier was one of the experts enlisted for an IDSA Security Outcome Deep Dive webinar entitled, "Privileged user accounts and entitlements are granted through governance-driven provisioning." As part of the webinar, Chris Arnold, Avatier's Vice President of Development, offered his insight into application and asset provisioning, including security controls and compliance for regulations such as PCI, HIPPA and SOX. The webinar outlines identity security approaches based on vendor-neutral guidelines published by the IDSA.

"The best way to secure our customers against intruders is by working together to defeat attackers," said Arnold. "Participation in the IDSA allows vendors and security practitioners to collaborate to develop solutions that will secure systems not just today but into the future. Our mutual goal is to develop common approaches and recognized best practices defining how to deploy effective identity-defined security."

About Avatier Corporation

Avatier is the Identity Management company of the future with innovative solutions for today. Avatier develops a "state of the art" identity management platform enabling organizations to scale faster, innovate quicker, conquer and embrace change, to overtake your competition. The company's identity solutions are delivered using the latest Docker container technology providing maximum flexibility, scale and security to our customers. Avatier's identity management and access governance solutions make the world's largest organizations more secure and productive in the shortest time at the lowest costs. Avatier brings all of your back-office business applications and employee assets together and manages them as one.

For more information, visit www.avatier.com.

About the Identity Defined Security Alliance

The IDSA is a group of identity and security vendors, solution providers and practitioners that acts as an independent source of thought leadership, expertise and practical guidance on identity-centric approaches to security for technology professionals. The IDSA is a nonprofit that facilitates community collaboration to help organizations reduce risk by providing education, best practices and resources.

For more information, visit www.idsalliance.org.

