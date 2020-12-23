Avatier Named Finalist in 2020-21 Cloud Awards for Its Work in Identity Access Management

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avatier Corporation has been declared a finalist this week in the international Cloud Computing Awards program, The Cloud Awards.

Since 2011, The Cloud Awards has sought to promote and celebrate excellence and innovation in cloud computing. Entries are accepted throughout the globe and across multiple industry sectors.

Avatier push notification with long press approve request support. Avatier Corporation has been shortlisted in the category "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution and Nelson Cicchitto, CEO of Avatier has been shortlisted in the category Cloud Innovator of the Year.

Categories for the 2020-21 Cloud Awards include "Cloud Project of the Year," "Security Innovation of the Year," and "Best Cloud DR/Business Continuity Solution."

"We are delighted that our Avatier for iOS and Android identity access management solution has been shortlisted for a Cloud Award," said Nelson Cicchitto, founder and CEO of Avatier Corporation. "Avatier has always been a leader in cloud development; we are the first identity management solution based on Docker containers, making our platform portable and scalable. We also recognize that with more employees working remotely, having a cloud-based mobile solution to enforce identity security is more important than ever."

Avatier for iOS and Android is designed to give remove workers, contractors and vendors a single mobile app platform that creates a collaborative, self-service approach to enterprise access without compromising security. Change management for the entire enterprise can run through Avatier's new mobile workflow experience with push notification and iOS long press support avoiding the need to even open Avatier's mobile IAM app.

Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "Avatier employs cloud technologies to deliver outstanding results – and is a deserving finalist in the 2020-21 Cloud Awards program.

"This year has been one unlike any other, posing uniquely non-trivial challenges across every sector of industry. As we have seen across so many of this year's awards entries, the cloud has been pivotal in increasing organizational efficiency to meet demands both anticipated and unforeseen.

"From call centers to online shopping carts, cloud technologies have been the grease that keeps the global wheel of industry turning. They have been at the center of considerable behavioral change and new, innovative ways of working.

"The Cloud Awards team have the near-impossible task of marking the exceptional from the capable, and we can look forward to the final winners being announced in 2021 – hopefully, a year less marked by such global disruption.

"For any organizations wishing to take part in next year's awards, the Cloud Awards will return in 2021-22. Our separate software awards program, the SaaS Awards, is accepting entries from now up until the end of May deadline."

Hundreds of organizations entered, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. You can view the full shortlist here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2020-shortlist/.

Final winners will be announced on Thursday 28 January 2021.

The Cloud Awards will return with a new Cloud Computing program in late 2021 to continue its recognition of excellence in cloud computing. The Software as a Service Awards program is currently accepting entries for its Spring 2021 program at https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards/.

About Avatier Corporation

Avatier is the Identity Management company of the future with innovative solutions for today. Avatier develops a "state of the art" identity management platform enabling organizations to scale faster, innovate quicker, conquer and embrace change, to overtake your competition. The company's identity solutions are delivered using the latest Docker container technology providing maximum flexibility, scale and security to our customers. Avatier's identity management and access governance solutions make the world's largest organizations more secure and productive in the shortest time at the lowest costs. Avatier brings all of your back-office business applications and employee assets together and manages them as one.

For more information, visit www.avatier.com.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2021 and beyond. The Cloud Awards currently offers two awards programs, the Cloud Computing Awards and the Software-as-a-Service Awards.

Categories for the Cloud Computing Awards include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution. Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

SOURCE Avatier