AvaTouch Launches Revolutionary Generative Video Bot Meeting System to Enhance Remote Work Efficiency

TOKYO, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokyo-based AvaTouch, Inc. has announced the release of AvaTouch, a generative video bot meeting system designed to revolutionize remote work. AvaTouch is an AI system that uses natural language processing and machine learning to facilitate one-on-one meetings between individuals and an AI bot. With AvaTouch, users can save time and resources by automating tasks such as meeting minutes, creating summaries, and translating and interpreting languages.

The system is designed to cut the time spent on remote management, human resource development, and customer development by 50%, making it a valuable tool for any remote worker, and transforms interactions into searchable digital assets, making it easy to access and reference information later on. Additionally, meeting minutes can be translated into nine languages (Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Japanese, German, French, Italian, and Dutch), and offers audio interpretation, enabling team member of diverse backgrounds to communicate effectively, without any language barriers.

AvaTouch is a game-changer for remote work, offering a range of benefits for internal meetings, human resource development, and customer training. In internal meetings, the system also eliminates the need for scheduling, interprets languages, and optimizes time, reducing redundancy and preventing information silos. For human resource development, AvaTouch allows new hires to learn at their own pace and conduct practical tests through interactions with the bot. For customer training, the system facilitates immediate product explanations and provides easy reference to historical transactions for proposal crafting and post-sales reporting.

Registering with AvaTouch is free and easy to get started. You can sign up now at https://avatouch.net/signup. There are also numerous ways to stay informed and get support, such as joining the AvaTouch Discord community, subscribing to the AvaTouch YouTube channel, and accessing the AvaTouch help page.

"We are excited to introduce AvaTouch to the world, as it represents a significant step forward in the evolution of remote work," said Tomohiro Kato, CEO of AvaTouch, Inc. "Our system is designed to streamline communication and make remote work more efficient, allowing individuals and organizations to save time and resources while improving productivity and collaboration."

About AvaTouch, Inc.

AvaTouch, Inc. is a Tokyo-based developer of AI products that aim to revolutionize the way that people work and communicate.

For more information, please visit https://avatouch.net.

CONTACT: tomohiro kato, [email protected]

