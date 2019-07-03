AvaTrade Adds 3 More Crypto Pairs to Assets Portfolio

DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AvaTrade, the leading forex and CFD broker, announced today the addition of 3 new digital currency pairs – NEOUSD, EOSUSD and MIOTAUSD – bringing the total of crypto assets to a stunning 18. The new pairs have been available since July 1st, 2019 and provide an excellent opportunity for clients to diversify their portfolios and increase their exposure to the vibrant 24/7 crypto market.

The announcement comes on the heels of Facebook's proposed foray into the cryptocurrency landscape, as more and more corporations begin to adapt themselves to the cryptocurrency landscape and adopt its blockchain technologies.

In addition, and in order to unify the broker's crypto-currency instrument labels, AvaTrade is relabelling their existing Ethereum, Ripple & Litecoin instruments and replacing the existing instruments with new USD labelled ones: ETHUSD, XRPUSD & LTCUSD, respectively.

Established in 2006, AvaTrade is one of the world's oldest and most respected online brokers. Regulated across 5 regions and with offices throughout Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas it has managed to maintain its position by swiftly responding to major developments, spearheading others and uncompromising service to its clients. With its wealth of educational materials AvaTrade empowers its clients to become retail traders who can take responsibility for their investment activities. Client funds are secured in segregated accounts in tier-1 financial institutions and all transactions are secured by the latest SSL protocols. Clients enjoy zero commissions, competitive spreads and support in 14 languages.

According to AvaTrade CEO, Mr. Dáire Ferguson, "the crypto environment is becoming one of the most exciting developments in financial history. Hardly a day goes by without some additional innovation being announced. Each of these has the potential to change the world in very fundamental ways, and any company that claims a position of leadership has absolutely no choice but to stay ahead of the curve."

And AvaTrade's been doing just that quite successfully for the past 12 years.

