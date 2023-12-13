Avature Secures Three Golds in Brandon Hall's Excellence in Technology Awards

13 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avature, a leading provider of innovative Human Capital Management (HCM) software for recruiting and talent management, has secured three coveted Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology golds in 2023, building on its multi-award success from editions in previous years.

Competing in three highly contested HR technology categories, Avature has been recognized with the highest award level in all of them thanks to a combination of robust capabilities, unique differentiators, such as the Avature platform's signature configurability, and compelling stories of customer success that demonstrate how teams have transformed HR service delivery using the platform.

For its first gold, Avature was recognized under the "Best Advance in Business Automation" category. Supporting the automation of any number of processes and the delivery of tailored stakeholder experiences, Avature's automation drives the recruiting and talent management programs of some of the world's most forward-thinking organizations, such as the European Central Bank and Epic. Because it is powered by a highly configurable workflow engine, Avature's automation ensures enterprise agility by allowing organizations to optimize their strategies as their needs and the market evolve.

Avature's one-platform approach to talent acquisition (TA) was also awarded a gold medal for "Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Technology." In today's highly competitive market, Avature's TA suite helps customers cast away the limitations of legacy solutions and bring to life modern, fully digital recruiting programs that generate a competitive advantage. Supercharged by automation and cross-platform AI, the suite enables marketing-oriented recruiting at scale and the deployment of best-of-breed solutions that share the same database.

Lastly, Avature was awarded its third gold for Best Advance in Candidate Experience Management Technology. Avature pioneered the CRM for recruiting to bring consumer-grade experiences to candidates 18 years ago, and this continues to be a key motivation today. In the attention economy, leading companies such as CBIZ Somerset and Virgin Media O2 rely on Avature's cutting-edge career sites, flexible workflows and intuitive content management tools to control and communicate their employer brand, build and maintain strong relationships with candidates and secure the talent they need to succeed.

Avature's submissions were evaluated by an esteemed panel of independent industry experts and Brandon Hall senior analysts and executives based on the following criteria:

  • Value Proposition: How does the solution solve problems and address business needs?
  • Innovation: How does the solution offer effective applications supported by solid processes, strategies and methods?
  • Unique Differentiators: What makes the product stand out from its competitors?
  • Measurable Results: What impact have customers seen with this solution?

After releasing the Avature Learning and Avature HR Case Management solutions this year, these awards recognize Avature's continued efforts in pushing the boundaries of strategic recruiting and talent management. The company's intentional approach to technology development results in digital solutions that support authentic HR innovation and transformation for its enterprise customers, including seven of the top 10 Fortune 500 companies.

About Avature

Avature is a highly configurable enterprise HCM SaaS platform for talent acquisition and talent management, and the leading provider of CRM and ATS technology for human resources globally. Founded by Dimitri Boylan, co-founder and former CEO of HotJobs.com, Avature brings consumer-grade internet technology and digital innovation to human resources departments. Avature solutions include shared services sourcing, applicant tracking, career sites, campus and events recruiting, employee referral management, social onboarding, branded employee engagement, employee mobility and workforce optimization, employee case management, performance management and learning.

Used by 110 of the Fortune 500 in more than 164 countries and 32 languages, Avature delivers its services from its private cloud, located in data centers in the US, Europe and Asia and from the Public Cloud. Avature has offices in Buenos Aires, London, Madrid, Melbourne, Munich, New York, Paris, Shenzhen and Virginia. Learn more at www.avature.net.

About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is a prestigious research organization in the performance improvement industry. Its Excellence Awards recognize the companies that have successfully deployed programs and strategies that have achieved measurable results (www.brandonhall.com).

