AVAV Court News: AeroVironment Class Action Lawsuit Alleges Securities Fraud on behalf of Investors with Losses

A securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of AeroVironment investors after its stock plummeted over 17% because AeroVironment allegedly misled investors regarding its SCAR contract to provide the U.S. Space Force with its BADGER systems.

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) and certain of the Company's senior executives for securities fraud after its significant stock drop resulting from potential violations of the federal securities laws.

If you invested in AeroVironment, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/aerovironment-class-action-lawsuit.

Key Details of the AeroVironment ($AVAV) Class Action:

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 27, 2026

July 27, 2026 Alleged Misconduct: Securities fraud relating to AeroVironment's contract to provide the U.S. Space Force's SCAR program with its BADGER phased array antenna systems

Securities fraud relating to AeroVironment's contract to provide the U.S. Space Force's SCAR program with its BADGER phased array antenna systems Largest Alleged Stock Drop: March 2, 2026 – 17% Stock Drop

March 2, 2026 – 17% Stock Drop Court: U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia

U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights

Investors have until July 27, 2026 to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts securities fraud claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in AeroVironment securities. The class action is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. It is captioned Norrell v. AeroVironment, et al., No. 26-cv-01429.

Why is AeroVironment Being Sued for Securities Fraud?

In May 2025, AeroVironment acquired BlueHalo, LLC, a defense technology firm specializing in advanced engineering. Three years earlier, BlueHalo had been awarded a $1.4 billion contract to deliver its BADGER phased array antenna systems to support the U.S. Space Force's SCAR program.

According to the complaint, during the relevant period, AeroVironment consistently touted its SCAR contract and indicated it represented a "tremendous growth opportunity," that AeroVironment's work pursuant to the contract was "very much on track," that the customer was "asking for more [BADGER systems]," and that the Company stood "ready to build more."

As alleged, in truth, AeroVironment faced a significant likelihood of competition for the SCAR program and overstated its goodwill from its BlueHalo acquisition.

BFA Law is also investigating AeroVironment's June 22, 2026, announcement that the financial statements in its quarterly report for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2026 "require restatement and should no longer be relied upon."

Why did AeroVironment's Stock Drop?

On January 20, 2026, AeroVironment announced that the U.S. government issued a stop work order on the Company's agreement to deliver BADGER systems to the SCAR program, upon mutual agreement with the Company. This news caused the price of AeroVironment common stock to decline $61.97 per share, or 15.77%, from $392.86 per share on January 16, 2026, to $330.89 per share on January 20, 2026.

On March 2, 2026, Space News reported that the U.S. Space Force was reopening the SCAR program to suppliers other than AeroVironment and "are going to move into a new acquisition strategy for SCAR" which would "likely take the form of other companies building versions or variants of SCAR." On this news, AeroVironment's common stock dropped $43.93 per share, or 17.42%, from $284.24 per share at open on March 2, 2026, to a close of $208.32 per share.

Then, on March 10, 2026, AeroVironment announced its Q3 financial results reporting an operating loss of $179.0 million, compared to an operating loss of $3.1 million for the same period in fiscal year 2025. The company also announced the impact of a $151.3 million goodwill impairment in the AeroVironment's space division after the stop work order tied to the Space Force's SCAR program. This news caused the price of AeroVironment common stock to drop $13.84 per share, or 6.24%, from $221.57 per share on March 10, 2026, to $207.73 per share on March 11, 2026.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/aerovironment-class-action-lawsuit.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in AeroVironment, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/aerovironment-class-action-lawsuit

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named "Elite Trial Lawyers" by the National Law Journal, "Litigation Stars" by Benchmark Litigation, among the top "500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers" by Lawdragon, "Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar" by Law360 and "SuperLawyers" by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff's securities litigation law firm, with clients noting: "[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area," "[t]he interest of the client is always front and center," and "[t]here isn't a better firm in this space." One testimonial described the firm as "nimble and entrepreneurial," with a "relentless focus on adding value for clients."

Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/aerovironment-class-action-lawsuit

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

SOURCE Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP