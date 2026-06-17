AVAV Deadline Alert: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on July 27, 2026

Deadline Alert: Understanding Lead Plaintiff Selection Under the PSLRA in the AeroVironment Securities Class Action Where Investors Lost Up to $185.13 Per Share

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPORTANT DATE: July 27, 2026. Investors who purchased AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) securities between June 25, 2025 and March 10, 2026 and wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by this date. Start your claim now before the deadline or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

AVAV shares fell $61.97, $43.93, and $13.84 across three corrective events. The lead plaintiff deadline is July 27, 2026.

What is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the court appoints a lead plaintiff to represent the entire class of harmed investors. In the AeroVironment action, lead plaintiff applicants must demonstrate losses from purchases of AVAV securities between June 25, 2025 and March 10, 2026. The court generally selects the applicant with the largest financial interest in the relief sought who is otherwise typical and adequate.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

A lead plaintiff does not pay any fees or costs out of pocket; attorneys are compensated only from any recovery obtained for the class

The lead plaintiff selects and oversees lead counsel, providing direct input on litigation strategy

Courts favor applicants who purchased AVAV shares at various points during the Class Period and sustained substantial documented losses

Any investor or group of investors may apply; institutional holders and individual shareholders are equally eligible

Serving as lead plaintiff does not require court appearances or depositions in the vast majority of cases

Post-Deadline Procedures

After July 27, 2026, the court will review all competing motions and appoint a lead plaintiff, typically within 30 to 60 days. Once appointed, the lead plaintiff and lead counsel will file a consolidated amended complaint setting forth the detailed factual and legal allegations against AeroVironment and any individual defendants.

Absent Class Member Rights

Investors who do not seek lead plaintiff appointment are not excluded from the case. Absent class members retain the right to participate in any settlement or judgment without taking any action before the deadline. The July 27, 2026 date applies only to those seeking the lead plaintiff role.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests in the outcome. In the AeroVironment case, where three corrective disclosures erased nearly half of the stock's peak value, lead plaintiff appointment carries particular significance for the direction of this litigation." — Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the AVAV Lawsuit

Q: What do AVAV investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact Levi & Korsinsky before July 27, 2026 to evaluate.

Q: What if I already sold my AVAV shares — can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP