AVAV Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Badger Meter, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schall, Brown & Schwartza national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against AeroVironment, Inc. ("AeroVironment" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: AVAV) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

If you purchased AeroVironment, Inc. securities, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees or costs. Shareholders who purchased shares of AVAV during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointments. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Why SBS: Schall, Brown & Schwartz represents investors around the world, specializing in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation. SBS brings together the extensive experience and diverse skill sets of founding partners Brian Schall, Andrew Brown, and David Schwartz. SBS is dedicated to aggressively advocating for every investor.

CLASS PERIOD: June 25, 2025 to March 10, 2026

DEADLINE: July 27, 2026

Details of the Case: According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. AeroVironment downplayed the threat of competition related to its work with the U.S. Space Force's Satellite Communication Augmentation Resource ("SCAR") program. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about AeroVironment, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We encourage investors to contact Adam Rosen and David Schwartz of Schall, Brown & Schwartz, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

Join the case to recover your losses

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CONTACT:

Schall, Brown & Schwartz

Brian Schall, Esq.,

Andrew Brown, Esq.,

David Schwartz, Esq.,

www.schallfirm.com

Office: 310-301-3335

[email protected]

SOURCE Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP