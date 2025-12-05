AvaWatz Secures Prime Contractor Role on MDA's $151B SHIELD Modernization Program

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AvaWatz Company (AvaWatz) today announced it has been awarded prime contractor status on the U.S. Missile Defense Agency's (MDA) $151 billion, 10-year SHIELD (Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense) contract vehicle, positioning the company at the forefront of America's Golden Dome homeland defense initiative.

The SHIELD Multiple Award IDIQ (Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity) contract represents one of the most expansive defense modernization programs in U.S. history. As a prime contractor, AvaWatz can now compete directly for task orders supporting continuous, layered protection against air, missile, space, cyber, and hybrid threats across land, sea, air, space, and cyberspace domains.

Transformative Strategic Milestone

"This is a game-changing moment for AvaWatz," said Rajini Anachi, Founder & CEO. "Prime status on a $151 billion, decade-long program puts us at the epicenter of national defense transformation and creates a powerful, non-dilutive federal revenue engine for sustained growth.

"Beyond the extraordinary market access, this award validates our technology through one of government contracting's most rigorous vetting processes, covering technical capability, security clearance, and financial stability. That de-risks our entire federal expansion strategy and opens doors to the highest-barrier defense markets: missile defense, autonomous systems, and space security infrastructure."

Bringing AI Intelligence to Homeland Defense

Under SHIELD, AvaWatz will deploy its advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) capabilities to enable the intelligent, multi-layered defense systems critical to the Golden Dome initiative. The company's technology will support real-time threat detection, coordinated response systems, autonomous decision-making, and continuous protection across complex, evolving threat landscapes.

About AvaWatz

AvaWatz develops mission-critical AI and Trusted AI solutions for defense, security, industrial, and commercial applications. The company's technology is built to perform reliably in the world's most demanding environments where failure is not an option.

At the heart of AvaWatz's offering is AvaAI, an integrated AI development and operations platform that solves machine learning's "long-tail problem", the challenge of maintaining precision and reliability as AI systems encounter rare, complex, or novel scenarios. AvaAI combines three specialized tools: GENIE, ZELLA, and FALCON, to accelerate development while ensuring production-grade performance.

AvaWatz's Trusted AI approach prioritizes accuracy, explainability, auditability, and fact-based reasoning - essential qualities for high-stakes defense operations where precision and accountability can mean the difference between mission success and catastrophic failure.

For more information, visit www.avawatz.com.

