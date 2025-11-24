AVAX One's Treasury Holdings Reach Over 13.8 Million AVAX as of November 23, 2025

Approximately $35 Million+ in Cash Still Available for Stock Repurchases and Additional AVAX Token Acquisitions

VANCOUVER, BC and WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AVAX One Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: AVX) ("AVAX One" or the "Company"), today announced the acquisition of 9,377,475 additional AVAX between November 5 and 23, 2025 for an aggregate consideration of $110 million, reflecting a weighted average purchase price of ~$11.73. This brings total AVAX holding of the Company to over 13.8 million and marks a significant milestone in AVAX One's efforts to build a leading digital asset treasury platform designed for scale, transparency, and long-term value creation.

"Since launching our treasury strategy earlier this month, we have rapidly accumulated more than 13.8 million AVAX and completed our corporate rebrand — decisive steps that reflect our conviction in Avalanche's high-speed, institutional-grade blockchain built for the future of finance," said Jolie Kahn, Chief Executive Officer of AVAX One. "We intend to remain highly opportunistic with our remaining cash position as we evaluate additional purchases of AVAX tokens and our own stock, both of which we believe represent compelling value at current levels. We are also assessing a range of capital formation avenues to further scale our AVAX holdings and advance our goal of becoming a leading participant in the network. Every element of our strategy is designed to drive AVAX per share accretion and strengthen our long-term alignment with the Avalanche ecosystem and its rapidly expanding onchain economy."

Chairman of the Board Matt Zhang, added, "Avalanche is quickly emerging as one of the most foundational technologies shaping the future of global finance. With the current market volatility, we believe this is an opportune time to accumulate AVAX and accrete value for our shareholders. As AVAX One expands its digital asset treasury, we plan to take many other strategic initiatives in a highly thoughtful and patient way to both strengthen our position within this accelerating ecosystem and to set up the Company for a great long-term success. Growing AVAX on a per share basis lays the foundation for our vision of building an onchain financial economy powered by the Avalanche network, and we are committed to consistently scaling our AVAX ownership by deploying sound yield strategies for our existing holdings as well as additional purchases in open market."

Today's update follows AVAX One's recently announced share repurchase program , which enables the Company to purchase up to $40 million worth of its common stock. AVAX One expects to begin purchasing shares soon, demonstrating its conviction in its long-term strategy and commitment to driving shareholder value.

About AVAX One Technology Ltd.

AVAX One Technology Ltd. (Nasdaq: AVX) is a public company offering investors regulated access to the Avalanche (AVAX) ecosystem. By integrating the reliability of U.S. capital markets with the growth potential of decentralized finance, AVAX One seeks to create a bridge between traditional and digital finance. The Company's strategy focuses on building a digital-asset treasury, fostering innovation, and investing in decentralized financial technologies that benefit from the Avalanche network. For more information, visit www.avax-one.com

Forward Looking Statements

