Avaya Names Global Knowledge as a LATAM and Canada Training Partner

CARY, N.C., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) has named Global Knowledge as a training provider for its Latin America and Canada channel partners. Avaya currently has 1,000 active business partners and over 50,000 customers across the regions.

Global Knowledge will provide training to Avaya's partners as part of Avaya's global partner channel program, Avaya Edge™. The program focuses on preparing Avaya's partners who are working on the Avaya Implementation Professional Specialist (AIPS) and Avaya Certified Implementation Specialist (ACIS) certifications. Both private and virtual classroom options will be made available throughout the Canada and Latin American regions with English, French, Spanish or Portuguese speaking instructors.

"At Avaya we value our partners and want to help them be successful," said Santiago Aguirre, senior director, sales and distribution, Avaya AI. "By collaborating with Global Knowledge, the worldwide leader in IT and professional training, we will ensure that our customers in Canada and Latin America have the skills they need to optimize our solutions and provide users with an excellent experience."

"We are looking forward to working together with a partner of this calibre to help their partners build the skills they need to successfully implement the exciting technologies Avaya is bringing to the market," said Nurali Jamani, chief operating officer, Global Knowledge.

About Avaya

Avaya is a global leader in digital communications software, services and devices for businesses of all sizes. Its open, intelligent and customizable solutions for contact centers and unified communications offer the flexibility of Cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments. Avaya shapes intelligent connections and creates seamless communication experiences for our customers, and their customers. Our professional planning, support and management services teams help optimize solutions, for highly reliable and efficient deployments. Visit www.avaya.com.

About Global Knowledge

Global Knowledge is the worldwide leader in IT and professional training, helping develop the skills individuals and organizations need to succeed in the ever-changing world. To meet customer needs, Global Knowledge has the unique flexibility to deliver a broad portfolio of courses in over 100 countries in classrooms, online, and through a worldwide partner network. Confirmed as the world's leading training provider, Global Knowledge enables the success of more than 300,000 professionals each year.

