Avcorp announces 2020 Annual Financial Results

VANCOUVER, BC, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Avcorp Industries Inc. (TSX: AVP) (the "Company", "Avcorp" or the "Avcorp Group") today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020. All amounts are in Canadian currency unless otherwise stated.

2020 Highlights

Key financial results include:

2020 revenue was $150,962,000 compared to $164,770,000 in 2019. 2020 revenue decreased by $13,808,000, in comparison to 2019. The decrease in revenue in 2020 was due to lower customer requirements because of the impact of the Coronavirus ("COVID-19") on the commercial aerospace sector and 737 MAX grounding.





2020 net loss was $6,725,000 compared to net loss of $9,316,000 in 2019. The net loss improved by $2,591,000 in comparison to 2019 mainly due to higher gross profit and savings in administrative and general expenses. In addition, the 2020 net loss was supported by $11,397,000 in government grants while 2019 was supported by a net claim settlement of $17,974,000.





2020 cash flows from operating activities was $9,125,000 compared to $10,911,000 in 2019. 2020 cash flows from operating activities was supported by the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidies of $4,765,000 and 2019 was supported by the net cash settlement of $14,431,000 (USD $10,810,000) from the agreement with Hitco Carbon Composites Inc., SGL Carbon, SGL, and SGL Carbon SE (the "SGL Parties") and a customer.





In 2020, the Company repaid $7,368,000 of bank indebtedness (December 31, 2019: $18,010,000) and paid trade payables down to $10,980,000 (December 31, 2019: $23,201,000).





March 2, 2020, the Company entered into an amendment to the standby credit facility ("2019 Panta Loan") with Panta Canada B.V. ("Panta") securing and drawing an additional $2,686,000 (USD $2,000,000).





On April 28, 2020, the Company received a loan in the amount of USD $4,123,000 to support Avcorp Composite Fabrication Inc ("ACF") from a U.S. Chartered Bank through the U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program. The Company has recognized a forgiveness of USD $3,430,000 in 2020 as the company has satisfied the requirements of loan forgiveness.





, the Company received a loan in the amount of USD to support Avcorp Composite Fabrication Inc ("ACF") from a U.S. Chartered Bank through the U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program. The Company has recognized a forgiveness of USD in 2020 as the company has satisfied the requirements of loan forgiveness. BAE Systems awarded the Company a contract for the assembly of the F-35 Carrier Variant Outboard Wing. The total awards are approximately $87 million extending Avcorp's current long-term contract with BAE systems into 2022.

Highlights Subsequent to Year-End

The Company received Canada Emergency Wage Subsidies of $712,000 in February and March 2021 and applied for an additional $2,415,000.





On February 25, 2021, the Company amended the Avcorp Composite Fabrication Inc.'s Gardena facility lease agreement effective January 1, 2021 to vacate certain buildings and negotiated new lease terms.





On March 12, 2021, the Company entered into a multiparty amended and restated Accommodation Agreement with each of a customer, and Panta Canada B.V. whereby, inter alia;



Panta Canada B.V. has agreed to provide a USD $10,000,000 non-revolving standby loan facility and a USD $3,000,000 equipment loan for an aggregate availability of USD $13,000,000; and





. has agreed to provide a USD non-revolving standby loan facility and a USD equipment loan for an aggregate availability of USD ; and

The elimination of unamortized cash advance, mutual release and forgiveness of certain historic and future guarantee fees payable to the customer. As at December 31, 2020, the guarantee fee is $8,178,000 (USD $6,423,000), the customer advance is $5,911,000 (USD $4,643,000) and the legal claim is $7,130,000 (USD $5,600,000).





On March 15, 2021, the Company received a USD $2,000,000 second wave Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program Loan.





On March 19, 2021, the Company approved the grant of an aggregate of 17,350,000 incentive stock options under the Company's 2007 Stock Option Plan to Directors, Officers and Employees. The options will have a five year term and will have an exercise price determined by the market price effective the close of markets March 22, 2021.

Review of 2020 Financial Results

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Avcorp Group recorded income from operations totaling $2,371,000 from $150,962,000 revenue, as compared to $1,124,000 operating loss from $164,770,000 revenue for the previous year. The 2019 operating loss contains $1,665,000 amortization of onerous contract and $17,325,000 net claim settlement gain and other loss. The 2020 operating income contains $308,000 provision of onerous contracts, $11,642,000 government grant and other income, and the estimate of variable consideration on the contract termination of convenience. The operating loss improvement was also due to continued operational improvement and cost reduction initiatives, growth in revenue related to defence programs, and offset by a decrease in revenue related to commercial programs as a result of COVID-19.

During the year ended December 31, 2020, cash flows from operating activities was $9,125,000 compared with $10,911,000 in 2019. 2020 cash flows from operating activities was supported by the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidies of $4,765,000 and 2019 was supported by the net cash settlement of $14,431,000 (USD $10,810,000) from the agreement with Hitco Carbon Composites Inc., SGL Carbon, SGL, and SGL Carbon SE (the "SGL Parties") and a customer.

As at December 31, 2020, the Company had $7,044,000 cash on hand (December 31, 2019: $4,316,000) and had utilized $76,439,000 of its operating line of credit (December 31, 2019: $84,661,000). The balance of the net loss and related adjustments on modification of bank indebtedness as a result of executing an amending agreement in 2019 was $269,000 as at December 31, 2020 (December 31, 2019 $809,000). The Company has a working capital deficit of $77,780,000 as at December 31, 2020 which has increased from the December 31, 2019 $71,561,000 deficit. Working capital is defined as the difference between current assets and current liabilities. However, the Company's accounts and other receivables, contract assets, and inventories net of accounts payable, amount to a $33,174,000 surplus as at December 31, 2020 (December 31, 2019: $18,542,000 surplus). The Company's accumulated deficit as at December 31, 2020 is $148,919,000 (December 31, 2019: $142,194,000).

About Avcorp

The Avcorp Group designs and builds major airframe structures for some of the world's leading aircraft companies, including BAE Systems, Boeing, Bombardier, Lockheed Martin and Subaru Corporation. The Avcorp Group has more than 60 years of experience, over 500 skilled employees and 636,000 square feet of facilities. Avcorp Structures & Integration located in Delta British Columbia, Canada is dedicated to metallic and composite aerostructures assembly and integration; Avcorp Engineered Composites located in Burlington Ontario, Canada is dedicated to design and manufacture of composite aerostructures, and Avcorp Composite Fabrication located in Gardena California, USA has advanced composite aerostructures fabrication capabilities for composite aerostructures. The Avcorp Group offers integrated composite and metallic aircraft structures to aircraft manufacturers, a distinct advantage in the pursuit of contracts for new aircraft designs, which require lower-cost, light–weight, strong, reliable structures. Comtek Advanced Structures Ltd., at our Burlington, Ontario, Canada location also provides aircraft operators with aircraft structural component repair services for commercial aircraft.

Avcorp Composite Fabrication Inc. is wholly owned by Avcorp US Holdings Inc. Both companies are incorporated in the State of Delaware, USA, and are wholly owned subsidiaries of Avcorp Industries Inc.

Comtek Advanced Structures Ltd., incorporated in the Province of Ontario, Canada, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Avcorp Industries Inc.

Avcorp Industries Inc. is a federally incorporated reporting company in Canada and traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:AVP).

AMANDEEP KALER

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

AVCORP GROUP

Forward-Looking Statements

This release should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited financial statements contained in the Company's Annual Report and with the quarterly financial statements and accompanying notes filed with Sedar (www.sedar.com).

Certain statements in this release and other oral and written statements made by the Company from time to time are forward-looking statements, including those that discuss strategies, goals, outlook or other non–historical matters; or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures. These forward–looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including the following: (a) changes in worldwide economic and political conditions that impact interest and foreign exchange rates; (b) the occurrence of work stoppages and strikes at key facilities of the Corporation or the Corporation's customers or suppliers; (c) government funding and program approvals affecting products being developed or sold under government programs; (d) cost and delivery performance under various program and development contracts; (e) the adequacy of cost estimates for various customer care programs including servicing warranties; (f) the ability to control costs and successful implementation of various cost reduction programs; (g) the timing of certifications of new aircraft products; (h) the occurrence of downturns in customer markets to which the Corporation products are sold or supplied or where the Corporation offers financing; (i) changes in aircraft delivery schedules or cancellation of orders; (j) the Corporation's ability to offset, through cost reductions, raw material price increases and pricing pressure brought by original equipment manufacturer customers; (k) the availability and cost of insurance; (l) the Corporation's ability to maintain portfolio credit quality; (m) the Corporation's access to debt financing at competitive rates; (n) uncertainty in estimating contingent liabilities and establishing reserves tailored to address such contingencies; and (o) integration of newly acquired operations and associated expenses may adversely affect profitability.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

AS AT DECEMBER 31 2020 2019 ASSETS



Current assets



Cash $7,044 $4,316 Accounts receivable 14,436 17,625 Government grant receivable 2,688 - Contract assets 34,325 26,162 Inventories 9,657 12,933 Prepayments and other assets 2,108 2,136

70,258 63,172 Non-current assets



Prepayments and other assets 2,877 2,738 Development costs 9,045 14,075 Property, plant, and equipment 38,703 46,328 Intangibles 655 1,827 Total assets 121,538 128,140





LIABILITIES AND DEFICIENCY



Current liabilities



Bank indebtedness 76,708 85,470 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 27,932 38,178 Current portion of term debt 16,868 2,768 Customer advance 5,911 6,030 Guarantee fee 8,178 - Deferred government grant 657 - Contract liability 11,502 2,036 Onerous contract provision 282 251

148,038 134,733 Non-current liabilities



Guarantee fee - 5,277 Term debt 19,168 26,848 Contract liability 3,189 4,757 Onerous contract provision 283 -

170,678 171,615 (Deficiency) Equity



Capital stock 86,219 86,219 Contributed surplus 5,478 5,446 Accumulated other comprehensive income 8,082 7,054 Accumulated deficit (148,919) (142,194)

(49,140) (43,475) Total liabilities and deficiency 121,538 128,140

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts)







FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31 2020 2019 Revenues $150,962 $164,770 Cost of sales 142,729 160,982 Gross profit 8,233 3,788 Administrative and general expenses 16,717 21,467 Office equipment depreciation 787 770 Net gain on claims - (17,974) Other (income) losses (11,642) 649 Operating income (loss) 2,371 (1,124) Finance costs – net 7,605 8,924 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 364 (843) Net loss on sale and write-off of equipment 1,127 111 Loss before income tax (6,725) (9,316) Income tax expense - - Loss for the year (6,725) (9,316) Other comprehensive income 1,028 1,909 Total comprehensive loss for the year (5,697) (7,407) Loss per share:



Basic loss per common share (0.02) (0.03) Diluted loss per common share (0.02) (0.03) Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding (000's) 368,118 368,118 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (000's) 368,118 368,118

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)







FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities



Net loss for the year $(6,725) $(9,316) Adjustment for items not affecting cash:



Net interest expense 7,605 8,924 Depreciation 8,338 8,218 Development cost amortization 8,955 1,786 Intangible assets amortization 1,197 1,184 Loss on disposal and write-off of equipment

1,127 111 Provision for onerous contracts 308 (1,665) Stock based compensation 32 76 Loss on Investment in AVS-SYS - 649 Provision for obsolete inventory (163) (1,177) Provision for doubtful accounts (326) (1,425) Unrealized foreign exchange (694) (1,195) Government grant income (6,632) - Net claim settlement - (3,539) Cash flows from operating activities before

changes in non-cash working capital 13,022 2,631 Changes in non-cash working capital



Accounts receivable 9,195 6,747 Contract assets (8,270) (1,673) Inventories 3,397 3,502 Prepayments and other assets 13 1,846 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (10,265) (3,324) Contract liability 2,033 1,182 Net cash from operating activities 9,125 10,911





Cash flows used in investing activities



Proceeds from sale of equipment 61 99 Purchase of equipment (1,769) (904) Payments relating to development costs and tooling (3,929) (4,116) Initial lease payments and other direct costs incurred (31) (102) Net cash used in investing activities (5,668) (5,023)





Cash flows used in financing activities



Proceeds from bank indebtedness 653 20,844 Repayment of bank indebtedness (7,368) (18,010) Payment of interest (3,954) (5,049) Proceeds from term debt 12,453 1,196 Repayment of term debt (2,524) (2,591) Net cash used in financing activities (740) (3,610) Net increase in cash 2,717 2,278 Net foreign exchange difference 11 (13) Cash - Beginning of the year 4,316 2,051 Cash - End of the year 7,044 4,316









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN DEFICIENCY

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)



Capital Stock









Number of

Shares Amount Contributed

Surplus Accumulated

Deficit Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income Total

Deficiency Balance at December 31, 2018 368,118,620 86,219 5,370 (132,878) 5,145 (36,144) Stock-based compensation expense - - 76 - - 76 Unrealized currency gain on translation for the year - - - - 1,909 1,909 Net loss for the year - - - (9,316) - (9,316) Balance at December 31, 2019 368,118,620 86,219 5,446 (142,194) 7,054 (43,475) Balance at December 31, 2019 368,118,620 86,219 5,446 (142,194) 7,054 (43,475) Stock-based compensation expense - - 32 - - 32 Unrealized currency gain on translation for the year - - - - 1,028 1,028 Net loss for the year - - - (6,725) - (6,725) Balance at December 31, 2020 368,118,620 86,219 5,478 (148,919) 8,082 (49,140)

