AVDX Investigation Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Encourages AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX) ("AvidXchange").

On or around October 12, 2021, AvidXchange conducted its IPO, selling 26.4 million shares priced at $25.00. On July 31, 2024, AvidXchange issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. In the results, AvidXchange reported revenue of $105.13 million, missing consensus estimates by $1.75 million, and revised its fiscal year 2024 revenue guidance downward to a range of $436 million to $439 million, compared to previous guidance of $442 million to $448 million.

On this news, AvidXchange's stock price fell $3.78 per share, or 29.72%, to close at $8.94 per share on July 31, 2024.

