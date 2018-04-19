Ave Maria School of Law Ranked #2 in the State in Bar Passage

"I'm extremely proud of our Ave Law alumni bar takers. We're thrilled to rank #2 with an 84.6% passage rate. This shows that our students are putting in the time and their hard work is paying off. I'm also proud of our faculty, our Bar Passage Program and the benefits it's allowing our students as a tool in prepping for the bar exam. Ave Law continues to grow stronger and I'm proud of every single individual who is a part of our community." – Dean Cieply, President and Dean

An important part of this success is due to the unique Bar Prep Program offered at Ave Law led by their Director of Bar Preparation, Chris Buscaglia, and his team. They are committed to prepping each person enrolled in the program with the tools to succeed.

The recent results of the Florida bar underscore Ave Law's commitment to make successful bar passage the school's number one priority. Recruiting high performing students who will embrace the law as a vocation, who will act justly and who will stand for the principles advocated by our Founding Fathers are found in the men and women being educated at Ave Maria School of Law - https://www.avemarialaw.edu/.

The Florida Board of Bar Examiners results for the February 2018 first-time takers were released by the Florida Supreme Court on Monday, April 16.

ABOUT AVE MARIA SCHOOL OF LAW

Ave Maria School of Law was founded in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in 1999 and in 2009 relocated to Naples, Florida. Ave Law was named the best Catholic Law School in the United States for the devout three times by The National Jurist's PreLaw Magazine, winter 2014 and spring 2016 and 2017 issues. Ave Law was ranked #1 Most Diverse Law School in the spring 2016 issue of PreLaw through a quantifiable study. The Princeton Review named Ave Law one of the nation's most outstanding law schools in the 2015 edition of its annual book, "The Best 169 Law Schools" and again in 2017 & 2018. The Law School was also ranked number one on the "Most Conservative Students" list in the book. Ave Maria Law has earned the 2017 & 2018/19 Military Friendly® School designations by Victory Media, publisher of G.I. Jobs®, STEM Jobs and Military Spouse Ave Maria School of Law is licensed by the Florida Commission for Independent Education, License Number 4007 and is fully accredited by the American Bar Association.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ave-maria-school-of-law-ranked-2-in-the-state-in-bar-passage-300633076.html

SOURCE Ave Maria School of Law

Related Links

https://www.avemarialaw.edu

