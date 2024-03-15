Aveanna Healthcare Notifies Individuals of Data Security Incident

ATLANTA, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aveanna Healthcare ("Aveanna") has learned of a data security incident that may have impacted data belonging to certain employees and patients.

On September 22, 2023, Aveanna became aware of unusual activity associated with one of Aveanna's email accounts. In response, Aveanna took immediate steps to secure its email environment. We also engaged leading cybersecurity experts to assist with an investigation and to determine whether personal information may have been accessed or acquired without authorization in conjunction with this incident. Through that investigation, we learned of information suggesting that an unknown actor may have gained unauthorized access to our email environment on September 25, 2023 and potentially accessed certain files, some of which may have contained personal information. Aveanna then worked with additional experts to conduct a comprehensive review of the impacted data to determine what personal information was involved. This process was completed on March 12, 2024.

The personal and protected health information that may have been involved in the incident varied by individual but included the following: individuals' names, Social Security numbers, driver's license or state identification numbers, dates of birth, medical information, diagnosis, treatment information, MRN/patient identification numbers, incidental health references, provider names, health insurance information, prescription information, Medicare/Medicaid numbers, and treatment cost information.

As soon as it discovered the incident, Aveanna took the steps referenced above. Aveanna takes the security and privacy of personal information in its possession very seriously and is taking additional steps to prevent a similar event from occurring in the future.

To date, Aveanna is not aware of any evidence of the misuse of any information potentially involved in this incident. However, on March 15, 2024, Aveanna mailed notice of this incident to potentially impacted individuals for which Aveanna had identifiable address information. In this notification letter, Aveanna provided information about the incident and about steps that potentially affected individuals can take to protect their information. Aveanna also offered individuals access to complimentary identity protection services through CyEx.

Aveanna has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday between 9:00 am to 9:00 pm Eastern Time and can be reached at 1.844.707.4507. All affected individuals may qualify for complimentary identity protection services through CyEx. Individuals who have not received a notification letter must obtain verification of eligibility through the call center to enroll in services.

At Aveanna, we take the privacy and security of all information within our possession very seriously. Thank you for your understanding about this incident.

Aveanna is located at 400 Interstate North Parkway SE, Suite 1600 Atlanta, Georgia 30339.

SOURCE Aveanna Healthcare