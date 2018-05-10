Aveanna Healthcare to Acquire Premier Healthcare Services, LLC

Rod Windley, Executive Chairman of Aveanna, said: "Premier Healthcare Services is the largest and most respected provider of hourly skilled home health and Behavioral Health Benefit Administration Services to medically complex pediatric patients and their families in California. The addition of Premier will enhance our ability to provide patients and their families with the highest quality care available in even more locations across the United States. Aveanna and Premier share a deep commitment to making a difference in the lives of the patients and the families that we serve. Both Premier and Aveanna have a dedication to clinical excellence and the patient and family stand at the center of everything we do."

Jeff Shaner, Chief Operating Officer of Aveanna, said, "We are extremely excited to be back in California in such a meaningful way. California is a dynamic and growing state that is committed to taking care of its most vulnerable children, and keeping them out of institutions and in the home. I look forward to bringing this transaction to fruition and working closely with the Premier team as we move forward in the California market."

Kelly Johnson and Joe Mallinger, co-founders and majority owners of Premier, said: "We were fortunate to be able to choose Aveanna from a number of highly regarded potential partners. The core values and culture we both share quickly moved Aveanna to the top of our list. Our employees are thrilled to be a part of the Aveanna family, and we look forward to continuing our mission together."

Devin O'Reilly, a Managing Director at Bain Capital, said: "We are delighted to continue our proven formula of growing Aveanna through the addition of high-quality companies that complement Aveanna's strengths and geographical coverage. Premier provides a full spectrum of high-value, cost-effective services to medically complex pediatric and adult patients that is consistent with Aveanna's mission. Our long and successful track record of investing across the entire healthcare value chain gives us great confidence in Aveanna's future."

Bob Williams, a Senior Managing Director at J.H. Whitney, said: "The home healthcare market provides a vital service to our nation as it strives to help the over 10 million children with special health needs. We are very pleased to welcome Premier Healthcare Services to the Aveanna family. Thanks to its outstanding reputation, Premier enjoys deep relationships with patient families and referrals sources that will drive growth and value creation in the western United States."

Edge Healthcare Partners served as Aveanna's financial advisor, and Greenberg Traurig, LLP as its legal advisor. Dechert, LLP served as legal advisor to J.H. Whitney. Kirkland & Ellis, LLP served as legal advisor to Bain Capital Private Equity.

Lincoln International, LLC served as Premier's financial advisor, and Proskauer Rose, LLP served as Premier's legal advisor.

Based in Atlanta, Ga., Aveanna Healthcare is the nation's largest provider of pediatric home care. Aveanna has 200 locations in 23 states, with 30,000 caregivers currently serving over 33,000 patients. A privately-owned company, Aveanna is dedicated to providing outstanding care with compassion, quality and clinical excellence. For more information, visit www.aveannahealthcare.com.

Founded in 2005, Premier Healthcare Services, LLC is one of the largest private duty nursing providers in California, with 21 licensed and certified offices in California with an emerging presence in the Texas and Colorado pediatric home health markets. It is also California's largest provider of Behavioral Health Benefit Administration Services, serving over 12,000 consumers in 21 Regional Centers.

