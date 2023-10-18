AVEC LES FILLES UNVEILS ITS FALL/WINTER 2023 CAMPAIGN STARRING HANNAH GODWIN

News provided by

AVEC LES FILLES

18 Oct, 2023, 09:15 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AVEC LES FILLES, the modern lifestyle brand that evokes cool, effortless French style across a range of outerwear and apparel, today revealed its Fall/Winter 2023 campaign featuring Hannah Godwin.

With a mission to cut through the noise and inspire women through the art of dressing, AVES LES FILLES' Creative Directors, Bradley Mounce and Sofia Wahlberg, styled the model, fashion icon and entrepreneur in the brand's signature outerwear––tailored wool-blend coats, strong-shoulder trenches, and faux-fur jackets––paired with an unexpected juxtaposition of glamorous dresses and edgy, distressed denim. The result is a striking series of images that embrace a different side of Hannah and demonstrate the breadth of AVEC LES FILLES' Fall/Winter 2023 offering. In one shot Hannah evokes strong femininity in a ruched patent bodycon dress in the brand's signature vegan-friendly FAUX-EVER LEATHER™, in another she channels casual cool-girl vibes in a maxi knit coatigan. Her alluring appeal is accentuated in an image of her lounging in a shawl collar faux fur jacket complete with wet-look hair.

"AVEC LES FILLES has had a long relationship with Hannah ever since she burst onto the scene in 2019. Her entrepreneurialism, creativity, style, and kindness align with the tenets of the AVEC LES FILLES brand, and she continues to inspire our customers and followers. Casting her in our Fall/Winter 2023 campaign was a no-brainer, and we have had such fun working with her," says Jamie Litvack, the President of Bagatelle International Inc., which owns AVEC LES FILLES.

"For AVEC LES FILLES, this Fall/Winter 2023 season is about stripping things back to create a modern, sleek aesthetic that feels elevated yet classic. We focused on sharp tailoring, rich textures, and lux fabrications to create pieces that can be effortlessly integrated into your wardrobe and lifestyle. It feels fresh, bold, and unapologetically sexy," says Bradley Mounce and Sofia Wahlberg.

"I have long been a fan of AVEC LES FILLES for its aspirational designs and accessible prices. When they presented me with their vision for the Fall/Winter 2023 campaign, I saw it as an opportunity to present a version of myself that had never been seen before. Working with the team was such an enjoyable and collaborative process. This is a new era and transition for me, which they embraced wholeheartedly, even persuading me to cut my hair on set mid-shoot! I'm so thrilled with how the campaign turned out, and I can't wait for everyone to see this side of me and explore a new side of themselves as well. The clothes are impeccable!" says Hannah Godwin.

Shop the AVEC LES FILLES Fall/Winter 2023 collection at aveclesfilles.com and select premium retailers including Nordstrom, Anthropology, and more.

Follow @aveclesfilles and @hannahg11 on Instagram and TikTok for the entire campaign reveal and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

About AVEC LES FILLES
AVEC LES FILLES meaning "with the girls," en français, launched in 2017 and became part of Bagatelle International Inc. in 2019. Born in LA, designed in New York, and inspired by Parisian chic, AVES LES FILLES' mission is to cut through the noise and inspire women in the art of dressing through accessibly-priced fashion that's minimalist, polished, sexy, effortless, casual, and cool. Known for its statement outerwear and vegan-friendly FAUX-EVER LEATHER™ styles, the brand's offering has expanded to include ready-to-wear, including dresses and denim. 

About Bagatelle International Inc.
Bagatelle International Inc. is a celebrated authority in designing and manufacturing contemporary ready-to-wear, outerwear, and leather clothing. The company is known for its popular brands, including AVEC LES FILLES, Bagatelle Collection, and kathy ireland, stocked in major retailers, including Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, Macy's, Urban Outfitters, and more.

SOURCE AVEC LES FILLES

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.