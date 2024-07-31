Aveda Celebrates a Breakthrough for Thinning Hair

Introducing Invati Ultra Advanced™ Collection for Thicker, Fuller Hair

MINNEAPOLIS, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thinning hair and hair loss are growing concerns among women and men globally, so Aveda's highly dedicated team of scientists – including biologists, pharmacognosists and analytical chemists – are continuously researching how best to address these issues. With more than two decades of rigorous scientific research and an 8-year collaboration with world expert authorities in skin and hair biology, Aveda has unveiled an innovative solution for thinning hair, now available in a new collection.

Source: Aveda

Introducing Invati Ultra Advanced™, a high-performing, multi-step system featuring a new and exclusive triple-action Follicle Vitality Complex. Designed to be a solution for both women and men with all types of thinning hair, this 94%+ naturally derived1, vegan collection fortifies strands to reduce hair loss by 77%2 when using the Invati Ultra Advanced™ 4-step system, and instantly thickens hair up to 11%3 so you feel like you have 11,000 additional hairs on your head4 when using the Invati Ultra Advanced™ 4-step system plus Invati Ultra Advanced™ Thickening Foam. With the formidable efficacy of the NEW Invati Ultra Advanced™, you'll feel the power of thicker, fuller hair.

"The power of Invati Ultra Advanced™ comes from a decade of relentless research, blending cutting-edge science with ancient botanical wisdom," said Alison Pawlus, PhD, Aveda Principal Scientist and Pharmacognosist. "Backed by collaborative studies with the University of Bradford, our pure plant extracts, meticulously selected for potency, tackle thin hair head on, redefining care for thinning hair. With a dedicated team of experts and a commitment to green extraction, we are proud to be at the forefront of hair care."

Plant Powered Performance

Healthy hair follicles are vital for healthy hair. However, oxidative stressors such as free radicals and pollution can lead to an unhealthy follicle environment, so it is critical to protect these follicles from oxidate stressors to support and maintain visibly healthy hair. The Follicle Vitality Complex5 in Invati Ultra Advanced™ is a biotech breakthrough that helps boost energy and protect against external aggressors to support healthy looking hair.

After screening 1,000+ botanical actives, Aveda's team of scientists selected 3 unique and complementary botanicals for our exclusive Follicle Vitality Complex, each meticulously chosen for its efficacy and potency through years of research, ensuring a no-compromise approach to hair care:

Eclipta Prostrata: a key invigorating ingredient that amplifies cellular vitality, and known as the 'king of hair' in Ayurvedic tradition

a key invigorating ingredient that amplifies cellular vitality, and known as the 'king of hair' in Ayurvedic tradition Alpinia: a potent and powerful antioxidant exclusive to Aveda, providing natural 1 follicle protection from extrinsic stressors

a potent and powerful antioxidant exclusive to Aveda, providing natural follicle protection from extrinsic stressors Ginger: supports the hair follicle and its ability to reduce cellular damage induced by stress and aging, resulting in visibly healthier hair

Invati Ultra Advanced™ System

Marrying luxury with efficacy, Invati Ultra Advanced™ boasts advanced technology, incredible pure-fume™ aroma, and exquisite textures in a multi-step system.

Step 1: Exfoliate

Invati Ultra Advanced™ Exfoliating Shampoo: Light

Provides advanced follicle care with wintergreen-derived salicylic acid that gently exfoliates and purifies the follicle, while babassu-derived cleansing agents gently cleanse and instantly remove pollution and product build up. A blend of ayurvedic herbs invigorate the scalp when massaged in, and a micellar cleansing system provides added purification. Formulated for all textures of fine to medium thinning hair types.

Invati Ultra Advanced™ Exfoliating Shampoo: Rich

Provides advanced follicle care with wintergreen-derived salicylic acid that gently exfoliates and purifies the follicle, while babassu-derived cleansing agents gently cleanse and instantly remove pollution and product build up. A blend of ayurvedic herbs invigorate the scalp when massaged in. Contains 50% more conditioning ingredients6 for added nourishment. Formulated for all textures of medium/thick or dry thinning hair types.

Step 2: Thicken

Invati Ultra Advanced™ Thickening Conditioner: Light

Conditions and nourishes hair while a botanical plumping blend instantly thickens hair, increasing diameter from root to tip. Detangles and strengthens fragile, thinning hair. Formulated for all textures of fine to medium thinning hair types.

Invati Ultra Advanced™ Thickening Conditioner: Rich

Conditions and nourishes hair while a botanical plumping blend instantly thickens hair, increasing diameter from root to tip. Detangles and strengthens fragile, thinning hair. Deeply nourishes hair with 50% more emollient rich conditioning agents7. Formulated for all textures of medium/thick or dry thinning hair types.

Step 3: Revitalize

Invati Ultra Advanced™ Revitalizing Scalp Serum

Creates a healthy follicle environment to support a healthy hair lifecycle8; powered by our exclusive Follicle Vitality Complex. The formula also features Japanese Knotweed (Resveratrol) which penetrates to help support hair's natural keratin.

Step 4: Fortify

Invati Ultra Advanced™ Fortifying Leave-In Treatment

Features a protective plant oil blend to strengthen and stabilize thinning hair fibers from root to tip protecting from hair fall due to breakage from brushing, along with vegan lactic acid that helps resurface and seal the hair cuticle for a smooth, shiny finish. Helps control frizz for 24 hours, strengthens, and protects from heat damage up to 450˚F or 230˚C.

Step 5: Styling

Invati Ultra Advanced™ Thickening Foam

Instantly increases hair diameter with the power of amla and rice protein for thicker, fluffier and more voluminous hair from roots to ends that lasts all day. Fights frizz and provides flexible, touchable hold and shine, while protecting from blow-drying.

Responsible Sourcing

Aveda is committed to responsible sourcing and processing of botanical ingredients. For the launch of Invati Ultra Advanced™, Aveda uses responsibly sourced, certified organic ginger root extract, eclipta prostrata leaf extract, amla extract and turmeric root extract. Aveda's supplier of these ingredients has programs to drive environmental and social improvements including ethical sourcing and labor practices, safe working conditions, fair wages, commitment to social and environmental policies and programs, local impact initiatives, and respect for consumers. The supplier cultivates these ingredients in its own organic farms, and also provides ongoing educational support in organic cultivation techniques to farmers within their network. These ingredients are extracted using carbon dioxide, a process that leaves no chemical solvent residues. Then these precious ingredients are then manufactured into the Invati Ultra Advanced™ formulas at Aveda's headquarters in Blaine, Minnesota, USA.

Packaging Sustainability

The Invati Ultra Advanced™ collection features bottles and tubes made from minimum 90% post-consumer recycled plastic, furthering Aveda's dedication to sustainability.

Availability

Invati Ultra Advanced™ is available July 31st, at Aveda stores, partner salons, specialty retailers, and online at aveda.com.

About Aveda

A force of nature since 1978, Aveda was founded by hair stylist Horst Rechelbacher with a mission to care for the world we live in. Crafted with care for people and planet, Aveda creates vegan, plant-powered and high-performance products for hair, skin and body using botanical technologies and green chemistry, combining the principles of modern science and the ancient art of Ayurvedic healing. Aveda is Leaping Bunny approved and a certified B Corporation, meeting high verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. Aveda products are available in more than 45 markets worldwide across freestanding stores, partner salons, specialty retailers and on aveda.com. For every hair, everyone.

1Naturally derived across the franchise per the ISO 16128 Standard. From plant, non-petroleum mineral sources, and/or water.

2 Reduction in hair loss due to breakage, from repeat grooming test on tresses after use of Invati Ultra Advanced™ 4 Step System of shampoo, conditioner, serum and leave-in.

3 Ex vivo testing after using the Invati Ultra Advanced™ 5 Step System of shampoo, conditioner, serum, leave-in and foam.

4 On average, people have 100,000 stands of hair on the head.

5 Refers to Eclipta Prostrata, Alpinia Officinarum Root, and Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Root Extract, which can help protect the follicle from external aggressors for visibly healthy hair.

6 Compared to Invati Ultra Advanced™ Exfoliating Shampoo: Light.

7 Compared to Invati Ultra Advanced™ Thickening Conditioner: Light.

8 Supports hair lifecycle by nourishing hair root and anti-hair breakage.

SOURCE Aveda