Aveda Develops Game-Changing Care for Curls and Coils, Made for Real Life

MINNEAPOLIS, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aveda, the purpose-driven pioneer of plant-powered, high-performance hair care, announces the launch of be curly advanced™, a game-changing new lineup of products created specifically for curls, coils and waves.

Be curly advanced™ was developed to provide powerful, plant-powered solutions that addresses the specific needs of curls, coils and waves. These new, silicone free formulas were made for performance with every product clinically tested across all key indicators of curl performance – frizz protection, hydration, strength, shine and definition – to deliver transformative results without compromise.

Christine Hall, Vice President of R&D at Aveda explains: "The Aveda Innovation team is always researching new actives to enhance our products. In our quest for stronger, healthier hair, we discovered the vegan curl-strengthening peptides. These remarkable peptides – derived from hydrolyzed pea protein and vegetable protein – owe their efficacy to the hydrolysis process, which breaks down these proteins into small, potent peptide components. The diminutive size of these peptides facilitates their penetration into the hair, delivering unparalleled strengthening benefits. Recognizing the inherent fragility of curly and coily hair, we harnessed the power of these peptides for our 'be curly advanced' line to help increase the strength of each strand. Combined with responsibly sourced kokum seed butter, which deeply nourishes and conditions curls and coils while also providing slip and detangling to help reduce breakage, these formulas ensure optimal care for naturally curly and coily hair types."

Enter Aveda be curly advanced™, set to redefine curl and coil care, boasting:

72-hour frizz protection in high humidity 1

92% more hydration 2

3x stronger hair 3

Up to 2x shine 4

89% improvement in curl definition 5

93%+ naturally derived 6

Co-Created with the Aveda's Global Texture Team and Scientists

Vegan. Leaping Bunny Approved. Silicone Free.

Aveda's own refreshing citrus Pure-Fume™ aroma with certified organic lemon, bergamot, orange and other pure plant and flower essences

Be curly advanced™ was co-developed for guests with curls, coils and waves, by expert artists and scientists who deeply understand texture. Aveda's global texture team is a team of artists who work to educate and redefine textured hair education; they champion hair inclusivity in cosmetology schools and salons around the world. When Aveda decided to embark on the development of a dedicated line for curls and coils, having these artists and scientists collaborating was essential to ensure the products would truly serve the hyper-specific needs of textured hair guests. It was the fusion of representative expertise - artists and scientists - who were determined to create breakthrough, high-performance formulas from the power of plants to provide a natural solution for this guest, the Aveda way.

"be curly advanced is a game changing line of products for Aveda because it was formulated with black and brown women in mind as the primary users, led by our head of R&D and myself – women who also have textured hair," said Renee Gadar, Global Artistic Director of Texture for Aveda. "Creating the collection through this lens and our experiences gave us insights we needed to ensure we could meet the very unique needs of our textured haired guests and deliver products that perform and make curl care easeful."

The products in the collection underwent rigorous testing on all types of textured hair, from 2A – 4C patterns, to ensure impeccable performance guests can count on. Aveda R&D and Aveda Texture Team Artists refined formulas over a 4-year period of trial and error to ensure efficacy, and outstanding results for curls, coils and waves.

Seven Tailored Formulas in our collection for Curls, Coils and Waves

The be curly advanced™ collection consists of seven products designed to cleanse, condition, prime, and style textured hair with multi-benefit regimens that can be customized based on guest hair type:

Aveda be curly advanced™ shampoo (SRP: $36)

Creamy, sulfate-cleanser free shampoo removes build-up without stripping hair and delivers moisture to curls, coils and waves.

94% naturally derived 7 , sulfate cleanser free, silicone free, vegan, Leaping Bunny approved

, sulfate cleanser free, silicone free, vegan, Leaping Bunny approved All curl types: coily (4A – 4C), curly (3A – 3C) and wavy (2A – 2C)



Aveda be curly advanced™ Conditioner (SRP: $41)

Nourishing conditioner for curly hair moisturizes instantly and provides slip to improve the ease of detangling curls and coils by 95% 8.

97% naturally derived 9 , silicone free, vegan, Leaping Bunny approved

, silicone free, vegan, Leaping Bunny approved All curl types: coily (4A – 4C), curly (3A – 3C) and wavy (2A – 2C)

Aveda be curly advanced™ Co-Wash (SRP: $50)

Gentle, sulfate cleanser free co-wash removes build-up between wash days without stripping curls and coils. Instantly reduces frizz while increasing hydration and shine.

98% naturally derived 10 sulfate cleanser free, silicone free, vegan, Leaping Bunny approved

sulfate cleanser free, silicone free, vegan, Leaping Bunny approved Curl types: coily (4A – 4C), curly (3A – 3C)

Aveda be curly advanced™ Intensive Curl Perfecting Masque (SRP: $65)

An intensive curl treatment for 85% more smoothed and conditions curls, coils, and waves. Reduces frizz and leaves hair 2x shinier 11.

97% naturally derived 12 , silicone free, vegan, Leaping Bunny approved

, silicone free, vegan, Leaping Bunny approved All curl types: coily (4A – 4C), curly (3A – 3C) and wavy (2A – 2C)

Aveda be curly advanced™ Curl Perfecting Primer (SRP: $41)

Preps curls for styling by detangling and sealing the cuticle. Reduces frizz and protects from drying effects of the sun.

97% naturally derived 13 , silicone free, vegan

, silicone free, vegan All curl types: coily (4A – 4C), curly (3A – 3C) and wavy (2A – 2C)

Aveda be curly advanced™ Curl Enhancer Cream (SRP: $36)

Silicone-free curl cream provides 72 hours of frizz protection in high humidity14, 92% more hydration2, and up to 2X the shine15, all while increasing definition by 89%16.

98% naturally derived 17 , silicone free, vegan, Leaping Bunny approved

, silicone free, vegan, Leaping Bunny approved Curl and wave types 2A –3C



Aveda be curly advanced™ Coil Defining Gel (SRP: $36)

Coil definition gel provides 72 hours of frizz protection in high humidity18, up to 2X the shine19, and definition to tight curls and coils.

93% naturally derived 20 , silicone free, vegan, Leaping Bunny approved

, silicone free, vegan, Leaping Bunny approved Curl and wave types 2A – 3C

The entire be curly advanced™ collection is made with a minimum 90% post-consumer recycled resin bottles and jars and 100% post-consumer recycled resin tubes21. Aveda's products are manufactured using 100% renewable electricity powered by Aveda's onsite solar array and wind power credits and offsets.

be curly advanced™ is available starting April 24, 2024 in Aveda salons, spas, stores and online at aveda.com.

ABOUT AVEDA

A force of nature since 1978, Aveda was founded by hair stylist Horst Rechelbacher with a mission to care for the world we live in. Crafted with care for people and planet, Aveda creates vegan, plant-powered high-performance products for hair, skin and body using botanical technologies and green chemistry, combining the principles of modern science and the ancient art of Ayurvedic healing. Aveda is Leaping Bunny approved by Cruelty Free International and a certified B Corporation, meeting high verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. Aveda products are available in more than 45 markets worldwide across freestanding stores, partner salons, specialty retailers and on aveda.com. For every hair, everyone.

