AVEENO® AND TOGETHXR CELEBRATE THE POWER OF STRENGTH IN WOMEN'S SPORTS AND SKIN HEALTH

Featuring Misty Copeland, Cameron Brink, Sophia Wilson and Ali Truwit, the new campaign honors resilience in all its forms

SUMMIT, N.J., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aveeno®, the dermatologist‑recommended brand for over 80 years, is collaborating with TOGETHXR, the trailblazing women's sports media company, to spotlight the multi-dimensionality of women's strength.

With TOGETHXR's legacy in redefining how female athlete stories are authentically told, and the Aveeno® commitment to unlocking strong, resilient, healthy skin – the two brands created a platform, The Strength Issue, for female athletes to own their stories and shift how we see and speak about women's strength. Aveeno® and TOGETHXR share the belief that women's strength is multifaceted and deserves to be recognized and celebrated.

The Strength Issue

A celebration of art, athleticism, and achievement, The Strength Issue is a digital collection of portraits captured by photographer Kanya Iwana, and articles from guest editor, award-winning journalist MJ Acosta, and podcast host, Hunter Harris. Through their stories, the athletes reveal how their rituals support their resilience. In it:

Misty Copeland , the first Black principal dancer in the 75-year history of the most prestigious ballet company in the world, speaks to reshaping what power looks like in ballet, and is now stepping into her next chapter on her own terms.

, the first Black principal dancer in the 75-year history of the most prestigious ballet company in the world, speaks to reshaping what power looks like in ballet, and is now stepping into her next chapter on her own terms. Cameron Brink, a National Champion and top draft pick, challenges the assumptions that femininity and focus cannot coexist while navigating a high-profile return to the basketball court.

a National Champion and top draft pick, challenges the assumptions that femininity and focus cannot coexist while navigating a high-profile return to the basketball court. Ali Truwit, a shark attack survivor, world-class swimmer, two-time silver medalist, and nonprofit founder, speaks to the wells of strength required to recover from limb loss and champion visibility for Para athletes.

a shark attack survivor, world-class swimmer, two-time silver medalist, and nonprofit founder, speaks to the wells of strength required to recover from limb loss and champion visibility for Para athletes. Sophia Wilson, a gold medalist and professional soccer player, describes choosing motherhood at 25 and shifting the narrative from what she might lose to what she might gain.

As female athletes' stories take center stage, the collaboration celebrates strength in all its forms, along with the recovery, repair, and restorative routines that support it.

"At Aveeno®, we believe women express strength in countless ways, from pushing boundaries and challenging expectations to embracing the quieter work of recovery and repair," said Kirsten Hurley, Head of Commercial, U.S. Aveeno®. "Our brand partnership with TOGETHXR uplifts athletes who embody resilience every day, and we're proud to support them with solutions that help build strong, healthy skin. When women feel restored and supported — starting with the skin they're in — they're empowered to take on whatever comes next."

Kati Fernandez, TOGETHXR Chief Content Officer adds, "as a company built to champion equality, representation, and real impact in women's sports, we already see a shift in how women's strength is redefining the culture in real time. That's why we're proud to work with Aveeno® on The Strength Issue. This is for every woman who showed up, put in the work, and never needed anyone to tell her she was strong."

Strength, Confidence and Care

The stories in The Strength Issue underscore a shared belief at the heart of the Aveeno® brand: that showing up with strength begins with feeling supported in the skin you're in. And with 75% of ointment users saying they'd use ointments more often if they weren't messy or sticky, Aveeno® Skin Relief Healing Ointment and Lotion, powered by the regenerative strength of Oat, deliver relief and restoration, without a greasy residue. By restoring skin so it can function at its best, Aveeno® helps unlock strength from within.

To learn more, visit TheStrengthIssue.com or follow @Aveenous and @TOGETHXR across all platforms.

About Aveeno®

For the past 80 years, dermatologist-recommended Aveeno® has pioneered science and the therapeutic power of oat for strong, resilient, healthy skin. Aveeno® is committed to developing breakthrough product formulations with new and existing natural ingredients, many of which deliver clinically proven results. The Aveeno® Brand offers products for face, body, baby, hair, and sun protection. For more information about the Aveeno® Brand and its product offerings, visit aveeno.com or follow us at Facebook.com/Aveeno or Instagram.com/AveenoUS .

Aveeno® is a brand of Kenvue Brands LLC, a subsidiary of Kenvue Inc.

About TOGETHXR

TOGETHXR is the fastest growing, most popular, and most engaging women's sports brand. The trailblazing media and commerce company has generated more than $6 million in revenue from its trademarked slogan and product line that boldly state an undeniable truth: "Everyone Watches Women's Sports™." Co-founded by sports media veteran Jessica Robertson alongside four of the world's greatest professional athletes: Alex Morgan, Chloe Kim, Simone Manuel, and Sue Bird, TOGETHXR focuses on rich storytelling rooted in lifestyle and youth culture. TOGETHXR highlights a diverse and inclusive community of game-changers, culture shapers, thought leaders, and barrier breakers – finding and sharing the stories of women doing the same. As one of the most compelling platforms for women in sports and culture, TOGETHXR's in-house production studio has developed a slate of premium scripted and unscripted content, streaming on platforms such as Amazon Prime and FuboTV among others.

SOURCE Aveeno