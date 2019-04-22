Aveeno® Haircare Announces Daphne Oz as Brand Ambassador

"Aveeno is a brand I have known my whole life, and I am so excited to be part of this monumental relaunch as their first-ever haircare Brand Ambassador," says Oz. "Whether for mealtime with my family and friends or cooking on TV, I always look for simple, quality ingredients that yield big results, so Aveeno's original oat story and new farmers' market-inspired formulations to replenish and feed hair from the inside out felt like such a natural fit."

"Daphne was the obvious choice for Aveeno Hair – she is vocal about her proactive and holistic approach to health and beauty, and she is a natural reflection of the brand's vision and philosophy," says Vogue International President, Michael Marquis. "Plus, she has great hair."

The announcement of Daphne Oz aligns with the Aveeno Haircare brand's first-ever Earth Day multi-platform campaign, with events taking place in the Venice Beach, California area, including a fan-driven Venice Beach clean-up to support the local community and beach front.

"Earth Day is the perfect time for Aveeno Haircare to celebrate the earth and all that she gives us," says North America Senior Marketing Director, Hanan Wajih. "Many of our ingredients are sourced from the land and with this year's relaunch we wanted to implement an initiative to inspire small acts to keep our Earth beautiful."

