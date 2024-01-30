Avegant announces breakthrough Spotlight™ display technology for Augmented Reality

Introducing the world's first LCoS light engine with adaptive LED illumination.
Spotlight™ display technology delivers up to 90% illumination power savings and 10x local contrast compared to conventional LCoS.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avegant announces Spotlight™ display technology - the world's first adaptive LED illumination architecture for LCoS.  By dynamically illuminating regions of a LCoS microdisplay, Avegant has enabled the benefits of APL (average pixel level) to achieve illumination power savings up to 90% while simultaneously improving contrast by over 10x. Spotlight™ display technology is integrated alongside Avegant's existing products, retaining the advantages of very small, mature light engines that deliver efficient, full color high-resolution, polarized output. 

Traditional illumination vs Spotlight™ display technology
Avegant is collaborating with Applied Materials, Inc. and Lumileds on advanced technologies for Augmented Reality.

"Building on the success of the AG-30L2, we are delighted to announce our new Spotlight™ display technology.  This will usher in a new level of performance for LCoS light engines, enabling efficiency advantages of APL and higher contrast, while maintaining the manufacturability, small-size, and full color high resolution displays that we have come to know from LCoS." says Ed Tang, CEO and Founder of Avegant. "We're excited to be working alongside amazing partners to enable a new level of system performance for the ecosystem."

Customers have been waiting for microLED displays to mature to take advantage of APL. Spotlight™ display technology provides a manufacturable, low-cost LCoS-based solution that is available today, enabling the power-saving benefits of APL, including persistent content, while still providing efficient full screen content.

Demos of Spotlight™ display technology are available at SPIE Photonics West 2024 upon request.

"We are pleased, but not surprised, that our innovative LED architecture supports Spotlight™ display technology's never before possible Augmented Reality power savings," said Brendan Moran, Sr. Director of Display Technology Development at Lumileds.

"Spotlight™ marks a leap forward in display technology for lightweight AI smart glasses," said Ludovic Godet, Managing Director and Head of R&D and Engineering for Applied Materials' Photonics Platforms Business in the Office of the CTO. "When developing a display system, the best results come from full system-level co-optimization. We are excited to work closely with Avegant to combine these advances with our industry leading and scalable waveguide solutions to deliver improved consumer AR experiences."

About Avegant
Avegant is a well-funded, venture-backed technology company developing next-generation display technology to enable previously impossible augmented reality experiences. The company uses its deep scientific understanding of human sight and head-mounted display technologies together with its consumer electronics manufacturing experience to develop displays that enable realistic AR experiences for consumers. Since its inception, Avegant has developed numerous technologies ranging from the first consumer wearable high-quality head-mounted display ("Glyph"), to lightfield and foveated displays and, more recently, the smallest LCoS light engine in production, the AG-30L2.  For more information, visit avegant.com.

