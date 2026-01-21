Avegant Introduces 0.7 cc AG-30L3 Full Color Light Engine, Redefining Efficiency and Miniaturization for AR Glasses

New 0.7 cc light engine delivers half the size, half the weight, higher resolution and lower power than the previous generation, accelerating the path to all-day wearable AR

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avegant Corp., a developer of next-generation display engines for augmented reality, today announced the AG-30L3, its most compact and power-efficient full color AR light engine to date. Designed for next-generation smart glasses, the AG-30L3 delivers industry-leading performance in an ultra-small 0.7 cc form factor, weighing just 1.4 grams and consuming only 150 mW to produce 1,000 nits to the eye at 100% APL. Resolution has been increased to 800x800 pixels, enabling an angular resolution of nearly 40ppd.

AG-30L3 light engine

The AG-30L3 represents a major generational leap over Avegant's previous AG-30L2 platform. Compared to AG-30L2, the new light engine is half the size, half the weight, higher resolution and lower power, enabling significantly lighter, more comfortable AR glasses with extended battery life. And like all Avegant light engines, AG-30L3 includes built in ghost rejection to enable flexible integration with waveguides.

Some key innovations of the AG-30L3 is its smaller pupil and angled optical output. This enables seamless high-efficiency integration with thinner and lighter modern waveguides. This design further reduces system integration volumes, smaller glasses, and enables thinner and lighter manufacturable AR eyewear designs by eliminating the engine chamber in binocular glasses and mitigating waveguide glow.

"AG-30L3 marks a critical milestone for the AR industry," said Edward Tang, CEO of Avegant. "We have been able to cut size and weight in half while increasing resolution and reducing power. All while shrinking the pupil size and angling the output to enable lighter waveguides, eliminating the engine chamber on glasses and mitigating waveguide glow. The AG-30L3 maintains the high brightness and image quality that Avegant is known for and removes a major barrier to truly wearable, all-day full color AR glasses. This platform is designed to scale, from early customer prototypes to mass-market production."

According to market analysts, aggressive reductions in display engine size and power are essential for the next wave of consumer and enterprise AR adoption.

"Display efficiency and compactness remain key constraints for consumer smart glasses," said Raphaël Mermet-Lyaudoz, PhD, Photonics and Display Analyst at Yole Group. "Avegant's AG-30L3 demonstrates how power and form-factor improvements can be achieved while building on a proven LCoS platform, supporting the industry's shift from niche use cases to higher-volume markets, which we forecast to reach around 40 million units by 2031 [1]."





Avegant developed the AG-30L3 with manufacturability and supply-chain readiness as core design goals. The company is working closely with a leading manufacturing partner to enable rapid scaling.

Customer samples of the AG-30L3 light engine will be available in March 2026, enabling OEMs and platform partners to begin system integration and product development. Mass production is expected later in 2026, supporting commercial launches across consumer, enterprise, and AI-enabled smart-glasses applications.

The AG-30L3 is part of Avegant's broader roadmap of ultra-compact, high-efficiency AR display engines designed to accelerate the adoption of lightweight, stylish, and all-day wearable augmented reality glasses.

About Avegant Corp.

Avegant is a well-funded, venture-backed technology company developing next-generation display technology to enable previously impossible augmented reality experiences. The company uses its deep scientific understanding of human sight and head-mounted display technologies together with its consumer electronics manufacturing experience to develop displays that enable realistic AR experiences for consumers. Since its inception, Avegant has developed numerous technologies ranging from the first consumer wearable high quality head-mounted display, to lightfield and foveated displays and, more recently, the smallest LCoS light engine in production, the AG-30L3. For more information, visit avegant.com

[1] AR/VR 2025: From Optics and Display to Advanced Sensing and Processing - To be updated in Q2 2026.

