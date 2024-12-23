Avel eCare Announces the Acquisition of Hospital Pharmacy Management to Enhance Pharmacy Telemedicine Services

The acquisition of Hospital Pharmacy Management allows Avel to expand its comprehensive pharmacy care by providing both remote and onsite pharmacy management services to new and existing health system customers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avel eCare, the nation's leading provider of clinician-to-clinician telemedicine services, today announced the acquisition of Hospital Pharmacy Management, Inc. (HPM), a Kansas-based provider of remote medication order review and onsite pharmacy management services to hospitals and health systems. The deal strengthens and builds on Avel's existing remote pharmacy services.

"We recognize the critical role that pharmacies play in health systems. This deal will enable us to expand our telepharmacy support and management services at a time when health systems are struggling with staffing shortages among other challenges," said Doug Duskin, CEO of Avel eCare.

HPM provides hospital pharmacy management and remote pharmacy order verification to 51 hospitals across Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri and Texas. Since 1993, HPM's pharmacists have helped rural hospitals fill gaps and provide exceptional patient care. While not a pharmacy staffing company, HPM has matched hospitals with experienced pharmacists who serve as Pharmacists-in-Charge in a mix of onsite and remote capacities.

"We're thrilled to join forces with Avel which has been at the forefront of remote pharmacy services for more than a decade," said Bill Walden, Partner and Co-Owner of Hospital Pharmacy Management. "From the ER to the ICU and everywhere in between, pharmacy plays a significant role in improving patient safety and quality of care."

The expanded Avel Pharmacy team will help hospitals and health systems mitigate Pharmacist-in-Charge shortages and reduce burnout by providing 24/7 access to a team of licensed, hospital-trained pharmacists for medication order entry, reviews, and verifications of orders and other clinical pharmacy services.

The Avel Pharmacy team promptly and efficiently processes millions of orders each year while identifying opportunities for improvement and ongoing monitoring. These activities help to avoid adverse drug events and improve care delivery.

About Avel eCare

Avel eCare offers the largest and most comprehensive virtual health network in the world, partnering with hospitals, health systems, government entities, schools, senior care communities, and law enforcement and EMS agencies around the country. For more than 30 years, Avel has harnessed the power of its technology-enabled workflows and the strength of its clinical expertise to deliver high-quality virtual care impacting millions of patients. Avel eCare services include behavioral health, crisis care, emergency, EMS, critical care, pharmacy, hospitalist, senior care, school health, specialty clinic, virtual nursing, and more. To learn more, visit: www.avelecare.com

