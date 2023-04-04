Avel eCare Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of its Difficult Airway Course

Advanced training program supports care teams from rural and remote health facilities across the country by teaching state-of-the-art techniques for managing airway emergencies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avel eCare announced it will host its 10th annual Difficult Airway course on April 27-28, 2023. More than seventy clinicians from rural and remote healthcare facilities across the country will come to Avel's Sioux Fall hub to attend the unique two-day training session.

Led by Avel's expert team of board-certified physicians and emergency medicine-trained nurses, the interactive course teaches a range of airway management techniques to help providers manage challenging patient scenarios that require intubations or complex cricothyrotomies.

"Restoring patient airways when breathing is obstructed is one of the most difficult and stressful situations for care teams, especially in rural emergency departments that don't see a high volume of these types of procedures. This course enables them to gain hands-on experience practicing state-of-the-art techniques to reinforce decision-making and skills and ensure effective and appropriate management of airway emergencies," said Dr. Kelly Rhone, Chief Medical Officer at Avel eCare.

Avel eCare began providing emergency telemedicine services to rural and underserved hospitals in 2007. As the service line footprint grew and the Avel Emergency medicine team partnered with more facilities and local care teams, they became aware of certain procedures and situations in which telemedicine helps tip the scales and improve patient outcomes, including restoring difficult airways. Each year for a decade, Avel eCare has hosted a Difficult Airway course to support clinicians in rural and remote communities by teaching them potentially lifesaving airway management skills.

"Our goal is to share knowledge that will ultimately improve patient outcomes by making airway management safer and more effective. Having the opportunity to rehearse these complex procedures in advance makes all the difference," said Dr. Rhone. "But it's also important for care teams in rural and remote communities to know they don't have to practice alone on an island. They can get clinician-to-clinician support when needed by partnering with Avel eCare for emergency telemedicine services."

Today, Avel eCare maintains a 95% success rate in helping local providers restore airways.

For more information on Avel eCare's services, visit: https://www.avelecare.com/services/

About Avel eCare

Avel eCare offers the largest and most comprehensive virtual health networks in the world, partnering with more than 650 health care systems, rural hospitals, outpatient clinics, long-term care facilities, schools, and correctional facilities across the country.

