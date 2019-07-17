AVEL Launches Android Touch TV, AVS220KT: An Intuitive Android Touch Screen

The TV screen is protected by a clear invisible 3mm safety glass and displays a bright image with Full HD resolution.

1.8GHz quad-core processor combined with 2GB RAM allows instant display of the requested content and stores downloaded applications in the 16 GB Flash memory of the screen. Memory can be increased up to 64 GB.

8 Megapixel front camera allows users to make video calls while cooking. With its invisible speakers, owners can watch videos and listen to music online by unlimited number of APPs.

AVEL's 10-point touch screen aims to be intuitive and precise.

Instinctive and Intelligent

This Android touch TV screen fits into a compact 60 x 38 cm kitchen cabinet and is compatible with Blum or Kessebohmer lift systems.

AVS220KT is waterproof on the front and easily washable.

General Parameters:

• Capacitive touch screen 54 cm (21,5'')

• OS Android 7.1 (Nougat)

• CPU: RK3288 quad core Cortex A17, 1.8 GHz

• GPU: ARM Mali-T764

• RAM DDR3 2GB

• Storage 16GB

• Waterproof protection ranking: IP65 (front)

• Tempered Safety Glass (3 mm)

• Integrated Vibration invisible speakers – 2 x 6 W

• Screen Type: IPS, 1920x1080 (Full HD)

• Touch screen: 10 points capacitive multi-touch

• Front Camera: 8 Megapixel

• Built-in microphone

• Port & Connectors:

o 1 port RJ45

o 2 ports USB 2.0 multimédia (1 OTG)

o Earphone

o SD card slot

o DC 12V In

About AVEL :

AVEL is a manufacturer of special application TVs (Mirror TVs, Waterproof TVs for Bathrooms, Cabinet Door TVs for Kitchens). The assembling line is in China (ShenZhen), the head office is in Moscow (Russia). Since 2008 we've developed our products with one aspiration – to make the best product in the world for the certain application.

"We in AVEL believe we can make the best product for a special application and a special need. A stitch in time saves nine.." - Maxim A. Fomenko, CEO.

More information on: https://www.aviselectronics.com.

Contact:

Maxim Fomenko

maxim@aviselectronics.com

Mob. +7-(964)-771-4264

