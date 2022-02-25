Avela Selected to the GSV Cup Top 20

SAN FRANCISCO , Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avela has been selected to The Top 20, the acclaimed list of finalists in The GSV Cup — the world's largest pitch competition for EdTech startups. Companies selected to The Top 20 represent the top pre-seed and seed stage startups in digital learning across the "Pre-K to Gray" space. Avela will now compete for up to $1M in cash and prizes in San Diego this April at the ASU+GSV Summit, the 13th annual education technology event hosted by Arizona State University and GSV Ventures.

Avela was selected from an initial applicant pool of 750+ global companies, which was further narrowed to The Elite 200 semifinalists. More than 175 judges from leading venture capital firms and strategic partners in digital learning like Accel, General Atlantic, Reach Capital, and Owl Ventures, among others, used rigorous criteria to determine the Top 20 most promising companies to compete on stage at ASU+GSV.

"We truly appreciate our school district partners for trusting us to support their enrollment reform and equity initiatives, and for endorsing us for this award," said Greg Bybee, Co-Founder and CEO of Avela. "It's an honor to work with these leading educators, and we look forward to showcasing their innovative work at the ASU+GSV Summit."

"GSV is so proud to recognize an epic group of global edtech founders as our final 20," said Deborah Quazzo, Managing Partner of GSV Ventures and Co-founder of ASU+GSV Summit. "These companies have been rigorously evaluated by a judging panel exceeding 90 top venture investors. Congratulations to all!"

The Top 20 companies include AdeptID, AdmitKard, Avela, Bodyswaps, Cerebry, Clayful, Cognitive ToyBox, Collective Academy, Crack The Code, Curious Cardinals, InfinityEDU, Kibo School, Learn In, Lynx Educate, PathMatch, Spark Studio, Terra.do Climate School, Ticmas, Tomorrow University, and uDocz.

The GSV Cup is powered by Google Cloud, HubSpot for Startups, HolonIQ, and GSV Ventures.

Avela gives enrollment, admission, and award officers the tools to make equitable decisions and empower families. Avela's enrollment suite supports each stage of the admission journey with a focus on equity, accessibility, and ease of use. Avela is proud to work with leading education nonprofits, school districts, and universities to promote equity in access to education. https://avela.org.

GSV Ventures is a female-led, multi-stage venture capital firm focused on the $7+ trillion education sector. The fund is currently investing out of GSV Ventures Fund III and backs innovative entrepreneurs around the world in the "Pre-K to Gray" Arc of Learning. GSV manages over $675 million in global EdTech investments. Portfolio holdings include Andela, Class Technologies, ClassDojo, Coursera, Course Hero, Degreed, Guild, MasterClass, Outlier, Photomath, Quizizz, Lead School, Brightchamps, and ClassPlus, among others.

