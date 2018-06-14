Avelas Biosciences to Present at JMP Securities Annual Life Sciences Conference

News provided by

Avelas Biosciences, Inc.

07:30 ET

SAN DIEGO, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelas Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage oncology-focused platform technology company that is developing products to advance a new standard-of-care for cancer surgery and therapeutic intervention, today announced that Carmine N. Stengone, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on Thursday, June 21, 2018, at 1:30 p.m. EDT (10:30 a.m. PDT) in New York City.

About Avelas Biosciences

Avelas Biosciences is a San Diego-based biotechnology company focused on developing products to advance a new standard-of-care for cancer surgery and therapeutic intervention. The company's lead candidate, AVB-620, has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial assessing safety, pharmacokinetics and fluorescence properties using tissue image analysis. A Phase 2 clinical trial for AVB-620 in breast cancer is ongoing. In addition, the company is advancing a therapeutic program, which utilizes the same technology platform. Avelas was founded on technology from Roger Y. Tsien, Ph.D., co-winner of the 2008 Nobel Prize in chemistry. For additional information, please visit www.avelasbio.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avelas-biosciences-to-present-at-jmp-securities-annual-life-sciences-conference-300666063.html

SOURCE Avelas Biosciences, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.avelasbio.com

Also from this source

Mar 21, 2018, 14:00 ET Avelas Biosciences to Present at Needham & Company 17th Annual...

Mar 13, 2018, 16:05 ET Avelas Biosciences to Present at Oppenheimer 28th Annual...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Avelas Biosciences to Present at JMP Securities Annual Life Sciences Conference

News provided by

Avelas Biosciences, Inc.

07:30 ET