Avelas Biosciences to Present at JMP Securities Annual Life Sciences Conference

Avelas Biosciences is a San Diego-based biotechnology company focused on developing products to advance a new standard-of-care for cancer surgery and therapeutic intervention. The company's lead candidate, AVB-620, has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial assessing safety, pharmacokinetics and fluorescence properties using tissue image analysis. A Phase 2 clinical trial for AVB-620 in breast cancer is ongoing. In addition, the company is advancing a therapeutic program, which utilizes the same technology platform. Avelas was founded on technology from Roger Y. Tsien, Ph.D., co-winner of the 2008 Nobel Prize in chemistry. For additional information, please visit www.avelasbio.com.

