Aveline Re-Imagines Ergonomic Women's Razor

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aveline , pronounced av-uh-leen, is a radical departure from women's conventional "blade and stick" razors. Offering subscription and a la carte options, Aveline is an ergonomic, web-only razor line, re-imagining the female blade experience. Ground-breaking yet intuitive in design, Aveline was created to deliver a smoother, more gentle shave for women's legs and bodies.

The company is proud to offer Aveline at a competitive price point. Doing away with the pink tax, Greene created a women's razor that is committed to offering a women's grooming product at a fair price. The chart illustrates this concept. The Aveline razor introduces new and revolutionary features including massaging roller balls, easy push-button blade replacement, a built-in stand, a unique 3+3 flexible blade cartridge and a moisture strip composed of Vitamin E, Aloe, and Lavender Oil.

Aveline's proprietary six blade cartridge was engineered to create the world's easiest blade change system. The razor's multi-pivot function gives women the smoothest shave possible while the finger-controlled handle allows for an optimally controlled shave.

Recognizing a need for an advanced, highly effective women's razor, Todd Greene, creator of Aveline, developed a razor that would make women rethink their approach to shaving. Greene's two decades as an innovator and inventor in personal care created the blueprint for what would become Aveline. Greene launched HeadBlade, the ultimate men's head shaving razor in 1997, and has since launched multiple award-winning generations of HeadBlade. Having secured his reputation in men's personal care products, Greene sought to revolutionize the design and efficacy of women's razors.

"I was inspired to create Aveline after the amount of outreach I received from HeadBlade customers over the last two decades asking if I had a female version for their wives and girlfriends," said Todd. "I wanted to give women the same quality shave but create a product that wasn't 'HeadBlade for women'."

Aveline features gliding roller balls, easy push-button blade replacement, a built-in stand, 3 plus 3 flexible blade cartridge and moisture strip containing lavender oil, aloe and Vitamin E. Ease of use is paramount to Aveline's design. The handle can be held four ways and is especially convenient for those who have difficulty holding a traditional razor. Aveline's compact design allows for easy transportation.

In addition to its revolutionary design, the company is proud to offer Aveline at a competitive price point. Personal care products marketed towards women are generally more expensive than those marketed towards men, also known as the pink tax. Doing away with the pink tax, Greene created a women's razor that not only stands out for its design, but its commitment to offering a women's razor at a fair price. The chart illustrates this concept, particularly with companies like My Billie who sell the exact same Personna Halo blade at a higher price point.

"For nearly two decades, I created and designed for a niche market," said Greene. "We are excited about our next challenge of expanding into an established but quickly changing women's market."

Available on Aveline's website, a single handle and blade sell for $10. Refill packs sell for $10. Aveline offers one, two and three-month subscription options. Subscriptions are offered at $8 for a single blade and handle. After the initial delivery of a handle and blade, each monthly delivery will include 4 refill blades for $10. If you would like to schedule an interview with Todd Greene, request a sample or hi-res images, please contact Marylyn Simpson at 310-274-6726 216889@email4pr.com. For more information, please visit AvelineRazor.com.



About Todd Greene and Aveline

The original HeadBlade was designed by Todd Greene in 1997 and follows the axiom "necessity is the mother of all invention." Besides winning numerous national and international design awards, Greene's HeadBlade is in the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art in NYC. His most recent design, the MOTO, won a Red Dot Design 2017 Award, and A' Design Award Bronze 2018. Since 1999, HeadBlade has pioneered the headcare market and expanded the company's product range to incorporate complete skin care. He is now concentrating his design acumen on women's grooming with Aveline.

