Avella Releases New Report on Anticipated Specialty Medication Approvals

The report will be especially useful for healthcare providers and industry stakeholders looking to gain a perspective on treatments that may soon be available to patients diagnosed with a wide variety of conditions. It contains information about 19 new drugs slated for approval in the second quarter of 2018, including therapies for cancer, inherited disorders, enzyme deficiency, as well as other acute and chronic conditions including rheumatoid arthritis, opioid use disorder, epilepsy, sickle cell anemia and severe neonatal jaundice.

The pipeline for specialty drugs continues to be an area of rapid growth. Last year, the FDA approved 56 new drugs, 34 of which were specialty drugs. Seventy-seven percent of these applications were granted through a prioritized review process.

"Given this level of growth, it can be difficult for healthcare providers to keep pace with the changing landscape and all the new therapies available to them," said Todd Speranzo, Vice President of Marketing at Avella Specialty Pharmacy. "The publication of this new report is just one example of the many ways Avella is dedicated to supporting physicians, hospitals and other healthcare partners by providing valuable information and resources."

Avella frequently publishes data analyses and reports used frequently by its customers to gain insight into trends and market dynamics. The specialty pharmacy just released another new report that explains the network strategies used to distribute specialty drugs like those in the 2018 pipeline. It details the value provided by limited distribution networks for patients and physicians. Limited distribution networks typically include a small number of pharmacies authorized to distribute a drug. These pharmacies are typically selected by drug manufacturers based on their unique capabilities and expertise in managing patients with specific types of health conditions.

For more information, download the 2018 Q2 Specialty Medication Pipeline Report and the Limited Distribution White Paper.

About Avella Specialty Pharmacy

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Avella Specialty Pharmacy is a National Accredited Specialty Pharmacy, providing individualized care and support to patients since 1996. Avella's clinical pharmacists and staff members are experts in managing complex disease states and providing compassionate care. The company offers a nationwide distribution service to complement its retail locations. In 2016, Avella was named Specialty Pharmacy of the Year by NASP, a nationally recognized pharmacy trade committee. Inc. Magazine's 2017 list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the country included Avella for the eleventh consecutive year and also recognized Avella as the fastest-growing woman-led company in 2015. In addition, the Arizona Corporate Excellence Awards named Avella Specialty Pharmacy as the second fastest-growing private company based in the state in 2016. For more information, please visit www.avella.com.

