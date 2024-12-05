Avelo Airlines Adds Two New Nonstop Routes at MHT

Avelo will launch flights to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Wilmington, North Carolina, in April 2025.

MANCHESTER, N.H., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) is excited to announce that Avelo Airlines will be adding two new destinations from MHT in April 2025—Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) in South Carolina and Wilmington International Airport (ILM) in North Carolina.

"The addition of Wilmington, North Carolina, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is fantastic news for the residents of New Hampshire and visitors from these regions who seek to experience our world-class outdoor recreational amenities," said Airport Director Ted Kitchens, A.A.E. "This expansion is a significant milestone for the Airport, and we are appreciative of Avelo's continued growth in the Manchester market. This investment in our community is a testament to New Hampshire's robust regional economic development foundation, which has driven exceptional demand for aviation and a strong response to the Avelo brand."

Wilmington, known for its charming downtown area and proximity to the Outer Banks, will be offered twice weekly starting April 3, 2025, with an introductory rate of $59 each way. Avelo's twice weekly flights to Myrtle Beach will start on April 4, 2025, and will restore MHT's nonstop connection to the Grand Strand.

"It is essential for the residents of our region to recognize the significance of the Airport's achievements in 2024," Kitchens said. "We have successfully attracted three new airlines and introduced 10 new nonstop destinations. Additionally, our incumbent air carriers are expanding their capacity, making it the perfect time for the community to choose their award-winning local airport for their travel needs. The introduction of new services by low-fare airlines fosters market competition, driving fares lower for all passengers. Fast, convenient, easy to navigate, and stress-free, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport now offers nonstop service to 19 destinations and one-stop service to over 250 destinations across the nation and around the globe."

In 2024, 6,250 passengers from MHT's catchment area traveled to Wilmington, North Carolina, with an average fare of $218 each way, plus government taxes. In the same time period, 48,243 passengers traveled to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with an average fare of $86 each way, plus taxes. Many opted to fly out of other airports than MHT.

"Thanks to Avelo, residents in Manchester now have a better choice when traveling to both Wilmington and Myrtle Beach," said Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais. "Avoid the hassle of larger airports and the associated loss of time, and fly nonstop to your destination from MHT on Avelo Airlines. Flying MHT on these routes would help retain over $24 million in lost economic output within New Hampshire and prevent $1.7 million in lost business profit, business enterprise, and rooms and meals tax revenues generated by the businesses at the Airport. Special thanks to airlines like Avelo who know a great opportunity when they see one!"

With the addition of these two new routes, Avelo will serve five nonstop destinations from MHT, adding to Avelo's current nonstop service to the Research Triangle's Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), Charlotte's Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA) and Central Florida's Lakeland International Airport (LAL).

