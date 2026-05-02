Avelo Airlines Announces Discounted Fares to Support Spirit Airlines Customers - and Hiring Opportunities for Displaced Employees

Avelo offers alternative for 29 routes previously flown by Spirit

Avelo offers 75% off base fares with code TRYAVELO

HOUSTON, May 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines today announced discounted fares, including 75% off base fares across its network, along with a seamless status match into the Avelo PLUS membership program to support travelers affected by Spirit Airlines' shutdown. With many customers facing unexpected disruptions, Avelo is stepping in to help keep their travel plans intact with affordable options and an easy transition. In addition, Avelo is actively hiring new Crewmembers to support the airline's continued growth and encourages displaced Spirit employees to apply.

Avelo Airlines is first U.S. air carrier to buy and fly Embraer 195-E2 aircraft. (PRNewsfoto/Avelo Airlines)

To support impacted travelers, Avelo is offering up to 75% off base fares* for select routes across its network for travel through November 17, 2026, using promo code TRYAVELO. The promo code can be used for new bookings at AveloAir.com.

For Spirit Saver$ Club members navigating Spirit's recent closure, Avelo Airlines wants to make the transition easier. Through May 31, 2026, eligible Spirit Saver$ Club members can status match** to Avelo PLUS - at no cost. Avelo PLUS members receive a full year of exclusive low fares, free priority boarding, special deals, and benefits that extend to up to nine travel companions. It's a small gesture toward something bigger: showing up for travelers when they need it, with everyday low fares, an amazing Crew, and the Soul of Service.

For Spirit employees affected by the shutdown, Avelo is hiring as it continues to grow. The airline has four growing bases and will be expanding in the North Dallas / McKinney, Texas (TKI) region this fall. Avelo encourages interested applicants to visit the People team at McKinney (TKI) Display Day on Saturday, May 9 between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. CST or apply online.

Avelo currently serves the following alternative routes previously flown by Spirit and will expand further this summer, see route offerings below:

Alternative routes to/from the Philadelphia / Delaware Valley's Wilmington Airport (ILG):

Spirit Route Avelo Airlines Route PHL-SJU ILG-San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU) PHL-FLL ILG-Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL) PHL-MCO ILG-Orlando, Fla. (MCO) ACY-MYR ILG-Myrtle Beach, S.C. (MYR) ACY-RSW ILG-Fort Myers, Fla. (RSW) ACY-MCO/TPA ILG-Lakeland, Fla. (LAL) ILG-Orlando, Fla. (MCO) ILG-Tampa, Fla. (TPA)

Alternative routes to/from Central Florida's Lakeland International Airport (LAL):

Spirit Route Avelo Airlines Route MCO-SJU LAL-San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU) MCO-BNA LAL-Nashville, Tenn. (BNA) MCO-CLT LAL-Charlotte / Concord, N.C. (USA) MCO-ATL LAL-Atlanta, Ga. (ATL) MCO-PHL LAL-Philadelphia / Wilmington, Del. (ILG) MCO/TPA-ACY LAL-Philadelphia / Wilmington, Del. (ILG) MCO/TPA-LGA/EWR LAL-New Haven, Conn. (HVN)

Alternative routes to/from Charlotte's Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA):

Spirit Route Avelo Airlines Route CLT-LGA/EWR USA-New Haven, Conn. (HVN) CLT-LGA/EWR USA-New York / Long Island (ISP) CLT-MCO USA-Orlando / Lakeland, Fla. (LAL)

Alternative routes to/from the New York City area, Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN):

Spirit Route Avelo Airlines Route LGA-ATL HVN- Atlanta, Ga. (ATL) LGA-DFW HVN-Dallas, Texas (DFW) LGA-FLL HVN-Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL) LGA-CLT HVN- Charlotte / Concord, N.C. (USA) LGA-MYR HVN-Myrtle Beach, S.C. (MYR) LGA-ORD HVN-Chicago (O'Hare) (ORD) LGA-IAH HVN-Houston, Texas (Hobby) (HOU) LGA-DTW HVN-Detroit, Mich. (DTW) LGA/EWR-TPA/MCO HVN-Orlando / Lakeland, Fla. (LAL) HVN-Orlando, Fla. (MCO) HVN-Tampa, Fla. (TPA) EWR-CHS HVN-Charleston, S.C. (CHS) EWR-IND HVN-Indianapolis, Ind. (IND) EWR-PBI HVN-West Palm Beach, Fla. (PBI) EWR-RDU HVN-Raleigh / Durham, N.C. (RDU) EWR-SAV HVN-Savannah, Ga. / Hilton Head Island, S.C. (SAV) EWR-SJU HVN-San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU)

America's Most Reliable and Convenient Airline

Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 9.4 million Customers on over 74,000 flights. Today Avelo serves 34 destinations spanning 14 states and Puerto Rico.

Avelo has ushered in a new era of convenience, choice and competition by flying to primarily underserved communities nationwide. Most Avelo routes include at least one small, convenient airport, making traveling with Avelo a smoother, easier and more enjoyable experience than contending with the crowds, congestion and long walks at larger airports.

Avelo is distinguished by its industry-leading reliability. In 2025, Avelo ranked in the top three in on-time performance and flight cancellation rate in the U.S. airline industry. These results are provided by Anuvu, a leading aviation data services company also utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual airline ranking. Anuvu's complete industry results and rankings are available at AveloAir.com.

Avelo also delivers strong Customer satisfaction, reflected in the airline's Net Promoter Scores (NPS), which consistently rank among the best airlines and most admired brands in the world.

Avelo Airlines launched Avelo PLUS in fall 2025, a new membership program offering travelers exclusive benefits and savings. Members enjoy discounted fares, free priority boarding, special promotions and the ability to share rewards with up to nine others. Designed to add value and convenience, Avelo PLUS enhances the airline's affordable service with added rewards for loyal customers.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines' purpose is to Inspire Travel by saving travelers time and money. The airline offers Customers safe, convenient travel, everyday low fares, and a caring travel experience. Avelo stands out as the leading U.S. airline in on-time performance and reliability. The airline currently operates a fleet of Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft and in 2028, will become the first U.S. airline to fly Embraer 195-E2s, with an order of up to 100 new aircraft. Today Avelo serves more than 30 popular destinations across the United States, including its four bases at Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), the Philadelphia / Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Central Florida's Lakeland International Airport (LAL) and Charlotte's Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA). In late 2026, the airline will open a fifth base at North Dallas's McKinney National Airport (TKI). For more information visit AveloAir.com.

Media Contact:

Courtney Goff

[email protected]

*75% off TRYAVELO promo code discount applies to one way and round-trip bookings for the following markets only: ATLHVN, ATLLAL, BNALAL, CHSHVN, DFWHVN, DTWHVN, FLLHVN, FLLILG, HOUHVN, HVNIND, HVNMYR, HVNORD, HVNPBI, HVNRDU, HVNSAV, HVNSJU, HVNUSA, ILGMCO, ILGMYR, ILGRSW, ILGSJU, ILGTPA, LALSJU, LALUSA. Travel must be completed by 11/‍17/‍26 with 72-hour advance purchase; blackout dates: 5/‍22/‍26-‍5/‍25/‍26, 6/18/26-8/18/26. Must be purchased by 11:‍59 p.m. PT on 5/31/‍26. Expiration date cannot be extended. To receive promo savings, enter promo code on aveloair.com when you begin your search. Per the Department of Transportation (DOT), advertised fares must include all government taxes and fees. Please note, this discount applies to base fare only and does not apply to government taxes or certain carrier-imposed fees. Promo code is not redeemable for cash, and in the case of reservation cancellations, the promo savings will be forfeited. Seats are limited. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice and until ticketed. Restrictions may apply. Not valid on previously purchased itineraries or combinable with other promotions. A $25 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Solutions Center. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. For full terms and conditions, please visit Contract of Carriage.

**This offer is available to active Spirit Saver$ Club members who joined before May 1, 2026, and is valid for new Avelo PLUS members only. Status match requests must be submitted by May 31, 2026, and approved memberships are valid for twelve months from the date of approval. Memberships will auto-renew at the then-current annual Avelo PLUS Membership Fee. Full terms apply, visit AveloAir.com/avelo-plus-status-match for status match details and AveloAir.com/avelo-plus for the full Avelo PLUS Membership Program Terms and Conditions.

SOURCE Avelo Airlines