Avelo Airlines Becomes Collin County's Hometown Airline, Launching Nonstop Service to Five Destinations from McKinney National Airport

Avelo brings convenience and affordability to North Texas travelers

One-way fares starting at $99, including a free checked bag

100+ new local jobs planned for new DTX base

On-site media availability : June 30, 1pm-3pm at McKinney Air Center

MCKINNEY, Texas, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines today announced commercial air service at McKinney National Airport (DTX), becoming Collin County's first and only hometown airline. Service begins on Veteran's Day, Wednesday, November 11, with nonstop flights to Las Vegas, Nevada (LAS) and four Florida cities: Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Fort Myers (RSW), Orlando (MCO) and Tampa (TPA).

The flights will operate on 184-seat Boeing Next-Generation 737-800 jet aircraft based at DTX and the service will create more than 100 new local jobs with the Texas-based airline.

Avelo Airlines is first U.S. air carrier to buy and fly Embraer 195-E2 aircraft. (PRNewsfoto/Avelo Airlines)

Introductory one-way fares start at $99* and bookings made through July will include the first checked bag free**. Travelers can make reservations at AveloAir.com. Flight start dates and weekly frequency information are in the chart below.

Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said, "Avelo was built for moments like this, and we are thrilled to be the launch and anchor airline at McKinney. Our everyday low fares, the ease of using DTX, and our consistent industry leading on-time performance are a winning combination for travelers. As a proud Texas-born company, we are excited to grow our presence in North Texas and Collin County, one of the fastest growing areas in America. Once you fly with us, you'll understand what we mean — if you know, you Avelo."

City of McKinney Mayor Bill Cox said, "The City of McKinney welcomes Avelo Airlines and the exciting new nonstop service it will provide from McKinney National Airport. As growth continues to reshape North Texas, McKinney is playing an increasingly important role in the region's future. This new service reflects the demand for convenient air travel closer to home and reinforces McKinney's position as a destination for residents, businesses, and investment. We would like to thank the Avelo Airlines team for their confidence in our regional market and for choosing to invest in McKinney National Airport."

McKinney National Airport Director Ken Carley said, "I am proud to share that our collective efforts will culminate in November 2026 when we open a brand-new passenger terminal and launch Avelo Airlines flights for North Texas locals and visitors. City of McKinney and airport leaders have prioritized these goals since 2019, and I am deeply grateful to the many committed individuals and agencies that have worked together to accomplish this milestone. McKinney travelers have many new developments to look forward to, including saving time and money as they can now fly from their local airport on an airline that is committed to serving the travel needs of and investing in our community."

Avelo Destinations from DTX Start Dates & Operating Frequencies DTX to Las Vegas, Nev. Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) Flights begin Thursday, November 12 Four-times weekly service Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays DTX to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) Flights begin Thursday, November 19 Five-times weekly service Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays DTX to Fort Myers, Fla. Southwest Florida Int'l Airport (RSW) Flights begin Wednesday, November 11 Twice-weekly service Wednesdays and Saturdays DTX to Orlando, Fla. Orlando International Airport (MCO) Flights begin Thursday, November 12 Five-times weekly service Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays DTX to Tampa, Fla. Tampa International Airport (TPA) Flights begin Thursday, November 19 Four-times weekly service Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays

Investing and Growing in Collin County

Avelo will open its McKinney base on November 11, 2026. Two Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft will be based at DTX and Avelo's initial investment at the airport will create more than 100 jobs including pilots, flight attendants, aircraft technicians, and airport personnel. Interested applicants can learn more at AveloAir.com/Careers.

America's Most Convenient and Reliable Airline

Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, as America's first new commercial scheduled airline in almost 15 years, Avelo has flown nearly 10 million Customers on almost 80,000 flights. Avelo presently serves 37 destinations spanning 15 states and two Puerto Rican destinations: Aguadilla and San Juan.

Avelo has successfully ushered in a new era of convenience, choice and competition by using smaller, less crowded airports in large metro areas, offering travelers a closer airport to start their trip, as well as savings in parking and other costs, in addition to Avelo's everyday low fares on nonstop flights.

On Avelo, Customers can choose to pay for what they value. Avelo offers a variety of seating options including our Stretch+ seats with extra legroom (34 inches +) and a blocked middle seat. Families can travel more with less cost and anxiety knowing children 14 and under will be automatically seated with an accompanying adult for no additional cost.

Customers can also choose to enroll in Avelo PLUS, a wildly popular membership program which offers exclusive benefits including immediate discounted fares, free priority boarding, and access to private fare sales. These benefits can be enjoyed by up to nine others traveling on a member's itinerary – making it ideal for families or groups of friends traveling together.

Avelo recently launched the Avelo Airlines World Elite Mastercard, that gives cardholders Avelo Cash back on purchases, and when used to purchase travel on Avelo, gives the cardholder instant perks including a free carry-on bag, priority boarding, and the ability to secure a Standard seat for no added cost. As with Avelo PLUS, these perks are enjoyed by everyone on the cardholder's reservation.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines' purpose is to Inspire Travel by saving travelers time and money. The airline offers Customers service from small convenient airports and everyday low fares. Avelo stands out as one of the leading U.S. airlines in on-time performance and reliability, reported by Anuvu a third-party data platform. The airline has a growing fleet of 16 Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft. In 2028, Avelo will be the first US airline to fly the Embraer 195-E2 aircraft, a new, mainline jet aircraft with 140 seats in a 2 x 2 configuration where no one ever has a middle seat. Avelo placed an order for up to 100 Embraer E195-E2s in September 2025. Avelo serves 37 popular destinations across the United States, including its bases at Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), the Philadelphia / Delaware Valley's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Central Florida's Lakeland International Airport (LAL), Charlotte's Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA) and, in November 2026, Collin County's McKinney National Airport (DTX). For more information visit AveloAir.com.

Media Contact:

Courtney Goff

[email protected]

*Airfare prices are per segment and include government taxes and fees. $99 fare is available to/from Dallas / McKinney, TX (DTX) for travel between 11/12/26-11/20/26, 12/1/26-12/17/26, or 1/4/27-2/10/27. Must be purchased by 7/31/26. Seats and days are limited. Per the Department of Transportation (DOT), advertised fares must include all government taxes and fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice and until ticketed. Restrictions may apply. Not valid on previously purchased itineraries. A $25 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Solutions Center. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

**$0 first checked baggage promotion applies to one way and round-trip bookings to/from Dallas / McKinney, TX (DTX) only. Must be purchased by 1‍1:5‍9 p.m. P‍T on 7/31/26. Travel must be completed by 2/10/27. Please note this discount applies to the first checked bag only per traveler. Baggage pricing is per bag, per flight segment. Each Customer may check up to ten (10) bags, for a fee per bag. To receive the savings, checked baggage must be purchased online. No promo code necessary. Save when compared to standard booking, post booking, online check-in, or airport baggage pricing. Expiration date cannot be extended. In the case of reservation cancellations, the promo savings will be forfeited. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice and until ticketed. Restrictions may apply. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

1Avelo Rewards: All rewards and bonuses require qualifying spend on the Avelo Airlines World Elite Mastercard. Earn 2 Points (equal to 2% Avelo Cash) for each $1 spent on Qualifying Purchases. Earn 5 Points (equal to 5% Avelo Cash) for each $1 spent on Qualifying Avelo Purchases made directly with Avelo Airlines. Cardholder privileges can be selected when booking the flight with the Avelo Airlines World Elite Mastercard, are subject to availability, and limitations apply. Additional terms, conditions, and exclusions apply. For more information, view the latest Avelo Rewards Program Terms and Conditions.

SOURCE Avelo Airlines