Avelo Reaches 10 Million Customer Milestone, Reflecting Strong Demand for Affordable and Convenient Travel

Avelo continues to soar with strong Customer, operational, and financial momentum

Avelo serves 37 destinations spanning 15 states

HOUSTON, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines reached a major milestone, flying its 10 millionth Customer just five years after redefining affordable air travel in as America's most convenient airline. Since launching on April 28, 2021, as the first new U.S. carrier in nearly 15 years, Avelo has ushered in a new era of affordable, reliable, and easy travel for millions of Customers nationwide.

Avelo Airlines is first U.S. air carrier to buy and fly Embraer 195-E2 aircraft.

Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said, "Flying our 10 millionth Customer is an extraordinary milestone and a proud moment for everyone at Avelo. It reflects the growing appeal of our affordable fares, convenient nonstop service, and commitment to making travel easier and more enjoyable. We are incredibly grateful to the millions of Customers who have trusted us with their journeys and to our Crewmembers whose dedication and care make that trust possible. As we celebrate this achievement, we remain focused on expanding access to air travel and delivering the reliable, convenient, and welcoming experience our Customers have come to expect from Avelo."

Soaring To New Heights

Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, as America's first new commercial scheduled airline in almost 15 years, Avelo has achieved the following milestones:

Avelo has flown 10 million Customers.

Avelo has operated nearly 80,000 flights.

Avelo has delivered industry-leading reliability, including on-time, baggage handling and completion factor performance.

Avelo has hired more than 1,000 Crewmembers and contributed to hundreds of direct and indirect airport-related jobs.

Avelo has supported hundreds of local and state community organizations and events across its network.

Avelo Airlines serves 37 nonstop destinations spanning 15 states:

Aguadilla, Puerto Rick (BQN)

Albany, N.Y. (ALB)

Atlanta, Ga. (ATL)

Charleston, S.C. (CHS)

Dallas / McKinney, Texas (DTX)

Daytona Beach, Fla. (DAB)

Detroit, Mich. (DTW)

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL)

Fort Myers, Fla. (RSW)

Grand Rapids, Mich. (GRR)

Greenville / Spartanburg, S.C. (GSP)

Houston, Texas (Hobby) (HOU)

Indianapolis, Ind. (IND)

Jacksonville, Fla. (JAX)

Key West, Fla. (EYW)

Knoxville, Tenn. (TYS)

Las Vegas, Nev. (LAS)

Long Island / Islip, N.Y. (ISP)

Myrtle Beach, S.C. (MYR)

Nashville, Tenn. (BNA) Charlotte / Concord, N.C. (USA)

Chicago, Ill. (via ORD)

Cleveland, Ohio (CLE)

Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas (DFW)

New Haven, Conn. (HVN)

Orlando, Fla. (MCO)

Orlando / Lakeland, Fla. (LAL)

Philadelphia / Wilmington, Del. (ILG)

Raleigh / Durham, N.C. (RDU)

Rochester, N.Y. (ROC)

San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU)

Sarasota / Bradenton, Fla. (SRQ)

Savannah, Ga. / Hilton Head, S.C.(SAV)

Tampa, Fla. (TPA)

Washington, D.C. / Baltimore, Md. (BWI)

West Palm Beach, Fla. (PBI)

Wilmington, N.C. (ILM)

America's Most Convenient and Reliable Airline

Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, as America's first new commercial scheduled airline in almost 15 years, Avelo has flown more than 10 million Customers on almost 80,000 flights. Avelo presently serves 37 destinations spanning 15 states and two Puerto Rican destinations: Aguadilla and San Juan.

Avelo has successfully ushered in a new era of convenience, choice and competition by using smaller, less crowded airports in large metro areas, offering travelers a closer airport to start their trip, as well as savings in parking and other costs, in addition to Avelo's everyday low fares on nonstop flights.

On Avelo, Customers can choose to pay for what they value. Avelo offers a variety of seating options including our Stretch+ seats with extra legroom (34 inches +) and a blocked middle seat. Families can travel more with less cost and anxiety knowing children 14 and under will be automatically seated with an accompanying adult for no additional cost.

Customers can also choose to enroll in Avelo PLUS, a wildly popular membership program which offers exclusive benefits including immediate discounted fares, free priority boarding, and access to private fare sales. These benefits can be enjoyed by up to nine others traveling on a member's itinerary – making it ideal for families or groups of friends traveling together.

Avelo recently launched the Avelo Airlines World Elite Mastercard, that gives cardholders Avelo Cash back on purchases, and when used to purchase travel on Avelo, gives the cardholder instant perks including a free carry-on bag, priority boarding, and the ability to secure a Standard seat for no added cost. As with Avelo PLUS, these perks are enjoyed by everyone on the cardholder's reservation.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines' purpose is to Inspire Travel by saving travelers time and money. The airline offers Customers service from small convenient airports and everyday low fares. Avelo stands out as one of the leading U.S. airlines in on-time performance and reliability, reported by Anuvu a third-party data platform. The airline has a growing fleet of 16 Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft. In 2028, Avelo will be the first US airline to fly the Embraer 195-E2 aircraft, a new, mainline jet aircraft with 140 seats in a 2 x 2 configuration where no one ever has a middle seat. Avelo placed an order for up to 100 Embraer E195-E2s in September 2025. Avelo serves 37 popular destinations across the United States, including its bases at Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), the Philadelphia / Delaware Valley's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Central Florida's Lakeland International Airport (LAL), Charlotte's Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA) and, in November 2026, Collin County's McKinney National Airport (DTX). For more information visit AveloAir.com.

Media Contact:

Courtney Goff

[email protected]

SOURCE Avelo Airlines