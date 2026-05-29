Thanks a Million! Avelo Flies One Millionth Customer at Wilmington Airport

WILMINGTON, Del., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just over three years after taking flight from the Philadelphia region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Avelo Airlines is flying its one millionth Customer today at ILG. Avelo's one millionth ILG Customer was aboard Flight 560, which departed Orlando International Airport (MCO) and arrived at ILG at 12:33 p.m.

Avelo Airlines is first U.S. air carrier to buy and fly Embraer 195-E2 aircraft.

The one millionth Customer stepped off the aircraft into an energetic welcome from airport staff and Avelo Crewmembers. The celebratory atmosphere continued into the terminal with festive balloon displays, custom event branding, and a special reception area at baggage claim featuring commemorative giveaway items and custom cookies for all arriving customers. To mark the occasion, the Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) and Avelo Airlines presented the one millionth customer with a grand prize featuring an Avelo travel voucher for future flights.

Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said, "Reaching one million Customers at Wilmington Airport is a powerful milestone for Avelo and a testament to the strong support we've received from the greater Delaware Valley community. What started with a single flight to Orlando has grown into a network of over a dozen nonstop destinations, with a goal to make travel more affordable, convenient, and reliable – and we're incredibly grateful to every Customer who has trusted us to get them where they want to go. We look forward to continuing to grow and serve even more travelers in the years ahead."

DRBA Deputy Executive Director Ceil Smith said, "Welcoming our one millionth passenger is an incredible validation of everything we have worked to build here at Wilmington Airport. This achievement proves that customers in the tri-state area value the convenience, affordability, and hassle-free experience that our neighborhood airport provides. We appreciate our customers' decision to fly local and look forward to serving millions more in the years to come."

Soaring To New Heights

Since February 1, 2023, when Avelo opened its base of operations at ILG, the airline has achieved the following milestones:

Avelo has flown one million Customers at ILG.

Avelo has operated more than 7,000 flights at ILG.

Avelo has delivered industry-leading reliability, including on-time, baggage handling and completion factor performance, making ILG the most travel-friendly airport in the region.

Avelo has hired more than 130 ILG-based Crewmembers and contributed to hundreds of direct and indirect airport-related jobs.

Avelo has supported dozens of local and state community organizations and events across Delaware and southeastern Pennsylvania.

The Philadelphia / Delaware Valley's Most Convenient and Affordable Gateway

Avelo's nonstop service to Wilmington Airport is a convenient and travel-friendly alternative to the traffic congestion, crowds, long walks and inconvenient bus rides at Philadelphia International Airport. In contrast, Wilmington Airport is conveniently located a short drive south of Philadelphia, offering a refreshingly smooth, fast and simple hometown airport experience. ILG's adjacency to multiple major highways makes it the greater Philadelphia region's most convenient airport, encompassing portions of four states: southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, south Jersey and the northern eastern shore of Maryland.

Avelo currently serves 11 nonstop destinations from ILG, including:

Daytona Beach, Fla. (DAB)

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL)

Fort Myers, Fla. (RSW)

Myrtle Beach, S.C. (MYR)

Orlando, Fla. (MCO)

Orlando / Lakeland, Fla. (LAL)

San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU)

Sarasota / Bradenton, Fla. (SRQ)

Tampa, Fla. (TPA)

West Palm Beach, Fla. (PBI)

Wilmington, N.C. (ILM)

America's Most Reliable and Convenient Airline

Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 9.5 million Customers on over 75,000 flights. Today Avelo serves 34 destinations spanning 14 states and Puerto Rico.

Avelo has ushered in a new era of convenience, choice and competition by flying to primarily underserved communities nationwide. Most Avelo routes include at least one small, convenient airport, making traveling with Avelo a smoother, easier and more enjoyable experience than contending with the crowds, congestion and long walks at larger airports.

Avelo is distinguished by its industry-leading reliability. In 2025, Avelo ranked in the top three in on-time performance and flight cancellation rate in the U.S. airline industry. These results are provided by Anuvu, a leading aviation data services company also utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual airline ranking. Anuvu's complete industry results and rankings are available at AveloAir.com.

Avelo also delivers strong Customer satisfaction, reflected in the airline's Net Promoter Scores (NPS), which consistently rank among the best airlines and most admired brands in the world.

Avelo Airlines launched Avelo PLUS in fall 2025, a new membership program offering travelers exclusive benefits and savings. Members enjoy discounted fares, free priority boarding, special promotions and the ability to share rewards with up to nine others. Designed to add value and convenience, Avelo PLUS enhances the airline's affordable service with added rewards for loyal customers.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines' purpose is to Inspire Travel by saving travelers time and money. The airline offers Customers safe, convenient travel, everyday low fares, and a caring travel experience. Avelo stands out as the leading U.S. airline in on-time performance and reliability. The airline currently operates a fleet of Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft and in 2028, will become the first U.S. airline to fly Embraer 195-E2s, with an order of up to 100 new aircraft. Today Avelo serves more than 30 popular destinations across the United States, including its four bases at Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), the Philadelphia / Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Central Florida's Lakeland International Airport (LAL) and Charlotte's Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA). In late 2026, the airline will open a fifth base at North Dallas's McKinney National Airport (TKI). For more information visit AveloAir.com.

Media Contact:

Courtney Goff

[email protected]

SOURCE Avelo Airlines