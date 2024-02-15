Avelo Airlines Celebrates First Anniversary of its Raleigh / Durham Base with Three New East Coast Routes

Low introductory one-way fares start at $62 Avelo now offers 48 nonstop destinations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico Avelo extends its selling schedule for travel through Labor Day

HOUSTON, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines celebrated today the first anniversary of its base at Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). The airline also announced expanded East Coast service with a new city and three new nonstop routes.

To mark the one-year anniversary of the launch of Avelo's RDU operations base, the airline introduced Albany, New York as the newest city in its network with exclusive nonstop service to The Research Triangle. Avelo also revealed today two new routes to Greenville / Spartanburg, S.C. (via GSP). The airline will offer exclusive nonstop service to GSP from Manchester, New Hampshire / Boston, Massachusetts (via MHT) and Rochester, New York (via ROC).

These three new routes begin in May 2024 and will operate on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. Introductory one-way fares start at $62*. Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com. Avelo also extended its selling schedule for travel through September 2, 2024.

Albany International Airport (ALB) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) Begins May 10 , and operates twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays

Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) and Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) Begins May 10 , and operates twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays

Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC) and Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) Begins May 9 , and operates twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays



Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "We are excited to celebrate one year of base operations at RDU by adding three more popular routes to our East Coast network. Whether visiting friends and family or enjoying a leisurely vacation, Avelo offers time and money-saving convenience for our Customers. And with the extension of our booking schedule through Labor Day, Customers can now start planning their summer vacations and long-weekend getaways."

Celebrating 1 Year of Base Operations in Raleigh / Durham, North Carolina

Avelo opened its fifth base at RDU on this day February 15, 2023. Since then, the airline has added a second aircraft and now employs approximately 90 RDU-based Crewmembers (employees), including Airport Customers Service, Flight Attendants, Pilots, Aircraft Technical Operations and Maintenance, and Supervisors with more career opportunities still available.

Since taking flight at RDU, Avelo has served more than 230,000 Customers and operated more than 1,700 flights.

Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority President and CEO Michael Landguth said, "Avelo quickly established itself as an airline of choice in the Triangle, now serving six nonstop routes and celebrating its one-year anniversary of base operations at RDU. We're thrilled to add Albany, New York to RDU's growing list of nonstop destinations and support Avelo's continued expansion."

America's Most Convenient Airline

Avelo was founded to Inspire Travel by saving its travelers time and money. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown over 4 million Customers on over 30,000 flights. Today, Avelo serves 48 destinations in 23 states and Puerto Rico.

Along the way, Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. All Avelo flights are nonstop, and on almost every route at least one airport is a small, easy to use airport. This makes every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 14 and under will always be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Additionally, Avelo offers advanced seat assignments for sale. One third of its seats are extra leg room seats, ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches, offering a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Avelo is distinguished by its industry-leading reliability. In 2023, the airline achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate in the U.S. airline industry and ranked #2 in on-time reliability. These results are based on Anuvu's third-party data platform (the same company and platform utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual best and worst airline ranking, which excluded Avelo as well as other airlines in its coverage that did not meet the publication's size threshold).

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers travelers everyday low fares, time and money-saving convenience, and a refreshingly smooth, caring and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of 16 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 48 popular destinations across the United States, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS), and opening in May 2024, the Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport (STS). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

