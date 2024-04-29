Avelo Airlines Celebrates Third Anniversary

Avelo soars into fourth year with strong Customer, operational, and financial momentum

Avelo is poised to inaugurate 17 new routes and 10 new destinations over next 60 days

Avelo commemorates milestone with $30 off round trip base fares for summer travel

HOUSTON, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines is celebrating today the third anniversary of its first flight from Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) to the Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport (STS). When Avelo took flight on April 28, 2021, it became the first new airline in the U.S. in nearly 15 years – introducing a new era of affordable, convenient, and reliable air service for millions of American travelers.

Since 2021, Avelo has:

Avelo Airlines takes off from Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Avelo’s first base. The low-fare airline, which launched April 2021, now flies to 43 destinations across the U.S. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo Air) (PRNewsfoto/Avelo Airlines)

Flown more than 4.6 million Customers

Operated more than 36,000 flights

Expanded to 52 destinations

Established more than 77 routes

Distinguished itself as one of America's most reliable airlines

Achieved two consecutive profitable quarters (Q4 2023 and Q1 2024)

Grown to 1,000 Crewmembers (employees)

Grown to six aircraft bases

Grown a fleet of 16 Boeing Next-Generation 737s

Avelo is commemorating the occasion with a third anniversary promo code "3YEARS" offering travelers $30 off round trip base fares* between May and July. Travelers can apply the promo code on itineraries booked at Aveloair.com.

Avelo Airlines Founder, Chairman, and CEO Andrew Levy said, "Three years ago Avelo took flight with a simple but powerful purpose – to Inspire Travel. Since then, we have fulfilled that mission for more than 4.6 million Customers who have experienced our money-saving low fares and time-saving convenience. Today, with 52 destinations across the U.S., it's easier and more affordable than ever to visit many of our country's most beautiful, vibrant, and popular locations. More airplanes and destinations are on the way, and we look forward to welcoming aboard millions of new and returning Customers in the years ahead."

Network Growth

Avelo launched in April 2021 serving 11 West Coast destinations. Today, Avelo serves 52 destinations spanning 23 states and Puerto Rico. Avelo's destination growth is mirrored by its route growth. Over the past three years, Avelo has expanded its network from 10 routes to 77 routes.

Over the next two months, Avelo will inaugurate 17 new routes, including 10 new destinations: Albany, NY (via ALB); Atlanta, GA (via ATL); Charlotte / Concord, NC (via USA); Destin / Fort Walton Beach, FL (via VPS); Houston, TX (via HOU); Knoxville, TN (via TYS); Orlando / Lakeland, FL (via LAL); Miami, FL (via MIA); St. Louis, MO (via STL); and Traverse City, MI (via TVC).

On Wednesday, Avelo will open its sixth aircraft base at the Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport (STS), which Avelo has served as a destination since its inaugural flight. Avelo will initially base two aircraft at STS and employ approximately 50 Crewmembers. STS joins Avelo's five existing bases at L.A.'s Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), and Philadelphia's Wilmington Airport (ILG).

Operational Excellence

As Avelo enters its fourth year, the airline is distinguishing itself with industry-leading reliability. In 2023, the airline achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate (0.2%) in the U.S. airline industry and ranked #2 in on-time performance with 82.8% of all Avelo flights arriving at their destinations within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival time – the Department of Transportation's (DOT) standard metric for reporting on-time performance in the U.S. airline industry known as A14. In the first quarter of 2024, Avelo delivered the second-lowest flight cancellation rate (0.4%) and ranked #2 in on-time performance (81.2%).

These results are reported by Anuvu's third-party data platform. Anuvu is utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual best and worst airline ranking, which excluded Avelo as well as other airlines in its coverage that did not meet the publication's size threshold.

World-Class Customer Satisfaction

Avelo's smooth and seamless travel experience is fueling its high customer satisfaction. Over the past 12 months, Avelo has achieved a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 50. This is considered a great customer satisfaction score achieved by the world's leading consumer brands.

Fleet Expansion

Avelo's aircraft fleet has grown from three Boeing Next-Generation (NG) 737 jetliners when it launched to 16 aircraft today (9 189-seat NG 737-800s and 7 149-seat NG 737-700s). The airline has commitments for four additional aircraft deliveries by the end of 2024.

America's Most Convenient Airline

Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice, and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. Every route has at least one small, easy to use airport. This makes every Avelo journey a smooth, easy, and more enjoyable experience than contending with the crowds, congestion and long walks at larger airports.

Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 13 and under will be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Avelo offers advanced seat assignments for sale. One third of its seats are extra leg room seats, ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches, offering a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The Houston-based airline offers travelers time and money-saving convenience, everyday low fares, and a refreshingly smooth, caring, and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of 16 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 52 popular destinations across the United States, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), and on May 1, 2024, Avelo will open its sixth base at the Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport (STS). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

* $30 off 3YEARS promo code discount applies to round trip bookings only. Travel must be completed between 5/1/24 and 7/31/24. Must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. PT on 4/30/24. Expiration date cannot be extended. To receive promo savings, enter promo code on aveloair.com when you begin your search or on the payment page. Per the Department of Transportation (DOT), advertised fares must include all government taxes and fees. Please note, this discount applies to base fare only, and does not apply to government taxes or certain carrier-imposed fees. Promo code is not redeemable for cash, and in the case of reservation cancellations, the promo savings will be forfeited. Seats are limited. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Restrictions may apply. Not valid on previously purchased itineraries or combinable with other promotions. A $25 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. For full terms and conditions, please visit Contract of Carriage at AveloAir.com.

