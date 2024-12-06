Avelo Airlines Enters December Holiday Travel Season As America's Most Reliable Airline

Avelo ranked #1 in on-time performance and achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate through first 11 months of 2024

Avelo flew record-setting 125,000 Customers during Thanksgiving and will fly a record 250,000 Customers in December

Avelo celebrates reliability leadership with low one-way fares starting at $47

HOUSTON, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines announced today it is leading the industry in operational reliability heading into the busy December holiday travel season.

Year-to-date, Avelo ranks #1 in on-time performance and is achieving the lowest flight cancellation rate in the U.S. airline industry. These results are provided by Anuvu, a leading third-party aviation data services company also utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual airline ranking. Anuvu's complete industry results and rankings are available at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said, "As we enter the busy December holiday travel season, our Customers can count on Avelo to get them where they want to go on time and with their bags. Few things are more frustrating to travelers — especially during the holidays — than long flight delays and cancellations. At Avelo we understand this and have a shared passion across our team for uncompromising operational excellence. We look forward to welcoming aboard the 250,000 Customers flying with us this month and delivering the reliable, convenient and affordable travel experience that distinguishes Avelo."

Through the first 11 months of 2024, 85.2% of the airline's flights arrived at their destinations within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival time – the Department of Transportation's (DOT) standard metric for reporting on-time performance in the U.S. airline industry known as A14. Delta Air Lines and United Airlines ranked second and third with on-time arrival rates of 82.1% and 78.7%, respectively. Avelo outperformed the A14 YTD industry average of 76% by a wide margin.

Additionally, Avelo's 0.45% YTD flight cancellation rate also leads the industry by a significant margin. Avelo outpaced the industry average flight cancellation rate of 1.39%. Southwest Airlines and Delta Airlines trailed Avelo with flight cancellation rates of 0.85% and 1.16%, respectively.

Avelo is celebrating its industry-leading reliability with low one-way fares starting at $47* available at AveloAir.com.

Record-Setting Holiday Bookings

Over the seven-day Thanksgiving travel period, Avelo carried a record-setting 125,000 Customers. Additionally, on Sunday December 1, Avelo carried nearly 15,000 Customers – the airline's busiest day since taking flight in 2021.

This month, Avelo expects to carry a record 250,000 Customers — the airline's busiest month ever. This includes flying more than 150,000 Customers during the peak December holiday travel period, between December 20 through January 5.

Avelo is entering the holidays and winter travel season with the most routes and destinations in its history. In November, Avelo inaugurated 16 new routes and debuted four new destinations, including its first two international routes — Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ) and Cancun, Mexico (CUN). And earlier this week, Avelo announced 10 new routes that will take flight in early 2025, including a third international destination – Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ). In all, Avelo now operates 20 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft serving 97 routes connecting 50 destinations in the U.S. and abroad.

Levy added, "With the addition of these popular new routes and destinations, travelers have more choices on Avelo than ever. And with our everyday low fares, industry-leading reliability and unrivaled convenience, getting where you want to go has never been more affordable, easier and enjoyable."

America's Most Convenient Airline

Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 6 million Customers on over 46,000 flights. Today Avelo serves 50 cities spanning 23 states and Puerto Rico, as well as three international destinations: Jamaica, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice, and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. Most Avelo routes have at least one small, easy to use airport. This makes traveling with Avelo a smoother, easier and more enjoyable experience than contending with the crowds, congestion and long walks at larger airports.

Avelo offers an abundance of advanced seating options. One third of its aircraft seats (Avelo Premium and Premium Economy) offer extra leg room - ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches of pitch. These seats offer a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. Customers can also purchase window and aisle seats in advance of their flight. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 14 and under will be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines' purpose is to Inspire Travel by saving travelers time and money. The airline offers travelers time and money-saving convenience, everyday low fares, and a refreshingly smooth, caring and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of 20 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 50 popular destinations across the United States, Jamaica, Mexico and the Dominican Republic, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), the Philadelphia / Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), the Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport (STS) and Central Florida's Lakeland International Airport (LAL). Avelo will open its seventh and eighth bases at Charlotte's Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA) and Coastal North Carolina's Wilmington International Airport (ILM) in spring 2025. For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

