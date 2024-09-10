Avelo Airlines Expands Popular 'Wine Travels Free' Program to Entire Western United States

Beginning Sept. 16, Avelo Customers traveling from any of our Western U.S. destinations can check a case of wine

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines announced today the expansion of our Wine Travels Free Program, allowing Customers to transport their favorite wines for free across the entire Western United States. Avelo flies to 14 destinations across the Western U.S.

Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said, "Originally launched at our base in Sonoma County, the Wine Travels Free program has been a success, garnering appreciation from our Customers. Now, wine lovers throughout the Western U.S. – from the vineyards of Napa and Sonoma to wineries in Oregon, Washington and beyond – can take advantage of our program. We're making it easier than ever to share your love for wine with family and friends or to simply bring a taste of your favorite Avelo West Coast destination home."

Complimentary Wine Transportation: As part of their checked baggage allowance, Customers who are 21 years of age or older can transport one case of wine per person at no additional cost. Avelo defines one case of wine as a single box or case containing up to 12 bottles, weighing 50 lbs. or less.

Packaging Perfection: To ensure the safe journey of cherished bottles, Customers must adhere to packaging guidelines, securely encasing their wine in a protective case or cardboard box with suitable packing materials such as Styrofoam, bubble wrap, or cardboard liners. Please note: Avelo is not responsible for providing packing supplies at the airport.

Airport Checkpoint: Prior to departure, Customers must present each properly packed case of wine to an Avelo Crewmember at the airport ticket counter.

Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown over 5.2 million Customers on over 40,000 flights. Today Avelo serves 49 destinations spanning 23 states, Puerto Rico and two international countries: Jamaica and Mexico.

Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice, and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. Every route has at least one small, easy to use airport. This makes every Avelo journey a smooth, easy, and more enjoyable experience than contending with the crowds, congestion and long walks at larger airports.

Avelo is distinguished by its industry-leading reliability. Year-to-date, Avelo ranks #1 in on-time performance and achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate in the industry. These results are reported by Anuvu, a leading aviation data services company also utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual airline ranking. Anuvu's complete industry results and rankings are available at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 14 and under will be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Avelo offers advanced seat assignments for sale. One third of its seats are extra leg room seats, ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches, offering a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Avelo Airlines' purpose is to Inspire Travel by saving people time and money. The Houston-based airline offers travelers time and money-saving convenience, everyday low fares, and a refreshingly smooth, caring, and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of 19 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 49 popular destinations across the United States and Caribbean, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) and the Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport (STS). On October 24, 2024, Avelo will open its Central Florida Base at Lakeland International Airport (LAL). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

