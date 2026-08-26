Avelo Airlines Extends Flight Schedule Through April 20, 2027

Affordable one-way fares start at $42

Avelo serves over 35 destinations across the United States

HOUSTON, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines announced today that it is extending its flight schedule through April 20, 2027, just in time to start planning spring travel. Avelo Customers can now book travel to over 35 popular destinations. Affordable one-way fares start at $42* and travelers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines is first U.S. air carrier to buy and fly Embraer 195-E2 aircraft.

Avelo Airlines Head of Network and Revenue Trevor Yealy said, "We've extended Avelo's flight schedule through April 20, 2027, so travelers have even more runway to lock in our affordable fares and start planning. Whether it's a spontaneous weekend trip or that spring vacation you've been eyeing, we're focused on making travel convenient and reliable so you can just show up and go. From sun-soaked beaches to buzzing cities full of food and culture, your next adventure is just a nonstop flight away."

The following destinations are now available for booking:

Aguadilla, Puerto Rico (BQN)

Albany, N.Y. (ALB)

Atlanta, Ga. (ATL)

Charleston, S.C. (CHS)

Charlotte / Concord, N.C. (USA)

Chicago, Ill. (via ORD)

Cleveland, Ohio (CLE)

Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas (DFW)

Dallas / McKinney, Texas (DTX)

Daytona Beach, Fla. (DAB)

Detroit, Mich. (DTW)

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL)

Fort Myers, Fla. (RSW)

Grand Rapids, Mich. (GRR)

Greenville / Spartanburg, S.C. (GSP)

Houston, Texas (Hobby) (HOU)

Indianapolis, Ind. (IND)

Jacksonville, Fla. (JAX)

Key West, Fla. (EYW)

Knoxville, Tenn. (TYS)

Las Vegas, Nev. (LAS)

Long Island / Islip, N.Y. (ISP)

Myrtle Beach, S.C. (MYR)

Nashville, Tenn. (BNA)

New Haven, Conn. (HVN)

Orlando, Fla. (MCO)

Orlando / Lakeland, Fla. (LAL)

Philadelphia / Wilmington, Del. (ILG)

Raleigh / Durham, N.C. (RDU)

Rochester, N.Y. (ROC)

San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU)

Sarasota / Bradenton, Fla. (SRQ)

Savannah, Ga. / Hilton Head, S.C. (SAV)

Tampa, Fla. (TPA)

Washington, D.C. / Baltimore, Md. (BWI)

West Palm Beach, Fla. (DJT)

Wilmington, N.C. (ILM)

America's Most Convenient and Reliable Airline

Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, as America's first new commercial scheduled airline in almost 15 years, Avelo has flown more than 10 million Customers on nearly 80,000 flights. Avelo presently serves 37 destinations spanning 15 states and two Puerto Rican destinations: Aguadilla and San Juan.

Avelo has successfully ushered in a new era of convenience, choice and competition by using smaller, less crowded airports in large metro areas, offering travelers a closer airport to start their trip, as well as savings in parking and other costs, in addition to Avelo's everyday low fares on nonstop flights.

On Avelo, Customers can choose to pay for what they value. Avelo offers a variety of seating options including our Stretch+ seats with extra legroom (34 inches +) and a blocked middle seat. Families can travel with less cost and anxiety, knowing children 14 and under will be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Customers can also choose to enroll in Avelo PLUS, a wildly popular membership program which offers exclusive benefits including immediate discounted fares, free priority boarding and access to private fare sales. These benefits can be enjoyed by up to nine others traveling on a member's itinerary, making it ideal for families or groups of friends traveling together.

Avelo recently launched the Avelo Airlines World Elite Mastercard, which gives cardholders Avelo Cash back on purchases. When used to purchase travel on Avelo, the card also unlocks instant perks including a free carry-on bag, priority boarding and the ability to secure a Standard seat for no added cost. As with Avelo PLUS, these perks are enjoyed by everyone on the cardholder's reservation.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines' purpose is to Inspire Travel by saving travelers time and money. The airline offers Customers service from small convenient airports and everyday low fares. Avelo stands out as one of the leading U.S. airlines in on-time performance and reliability as reported by Anuvu, a third-party data platform. The airline has a growing fleet of 16 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. In 2028, Avelo will be the first U.S. airline to fly the Embraer 195-E2 aircraft, a new mainline jet aircraft with 140 seats in a 2 x 2 configuration where no one ever has a middle seat. Avelo placed an order for up to 100 Embraer E195-E2s in September 2025. Avelo serves 37 popular destinations across the United States, including its bases at Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), the Philadelphia / Delaware Valley's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Central Florida's Lakeland International Airport (LAL), Charlotte's Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA), and, in November 2026, Collin County's McKinney National Airport (DTX). For more information visit AveloAir.com.

Media Contact:

Courtney Goff

[email protected]

*One-way fares include government taxes and fees. Fares start at $42 for travel between LAL and BNA from March 3 and March 10, 2027. Fares must be booked by September 9, 2026. Seats and days are limited. Per the Department of Transportation (DOT), advertised fares must include all government taxes and fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice and until ticketed. Restrictions may apply. Not valid on previously purchased itineraries. A $25 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Solutions Center. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

SOURCE Avelo Airlines