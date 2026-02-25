Avelo Airlines Extends Flights Through Fall 2026

Affordable one-way fall fares start at $42

HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines announced today that it is extending its flight schedule through mid-November 2026, just in time to start planning fall travel. Avelo Customers can now book travel to over 30 popular destinations through Nov. 17, 2026.

One-way fares start at $42*. Travelers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Head of Commercial Trevor Yealy said, "It's time to start planning fall travel, and we are excited to extend Avelo's flight schedule through mid-November 2026. With Avelo's everyday low fares and industry-leading reliability, it's the perfect time for travelers to get a head start on booking their fall vacations or weekend getaways to over 30 popular destinations. Avelo offers somewhere for everyone – from award-winning leaf peeping to outdoor adventure destinations and cultural hotspots."

The following destinations are now available for booking:

Albany, N.Y. (ALB)

Atlanta, Ga. (ATL)

Charleston, S.C. (CHS)

Charlotte / Concord, N.C. (USA)

Chicago, Ill. (via ORD)

Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas (DFW)

Daytona Beach, Fla. (DAB)

Detroit, Mich. (DTW)

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL)

Fort Myers, Fla. (RSW)

Grand Rapids, Mich. (GRR)

Greenville / Spartanburg, S.C. (GSP)

Houston, Texas (Hobby) (HOU)

Jacksonville, Fla. (JAX)

Key West, Fla. (EYW)

Knoxville, Tenn. (TYS)

Long Island / Islip, N.Y. (ISP)

Myrtle Beach, S.C. (MYR)

Nashville, Tenn. (BNA)

New Haven, Conn. (HVN)

Orlando, Fla. (MCO)

Orlando / Lakeland, Fla. (LAL)

Philadelphia / Wilmington, Del. (ILG)

Raleigh / Durham, N.C. (RDU)

Rochester, N.Y. (ROC)

San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU)

Sarasota / Bradenton, Fla. (SRQ)

Savannah, Ga. / Hilton Head, S.C. (SAV)

Tampa, Fla. (TPA)

Washington, D.C. / Baltimore, Md. (BWI)

West Palm Beach, Fla. (PBI)

Wilmington, N.C. (ILM)

America's Most Reliable and Convenient Airline

Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 8.9 million Customers on over 71,000 flights. Today Avelo serves 32 destinations spanning 12 states and Puerto Rico.

Avelo has ushered in a new era of convenience, choice and competition by flying to primarily underserved communities nationwide. Most Avelo routes include at least one small, convenient airport, making traveling with Avelo a smoother, easier and more enjoyable experience than contending with the crowds, congestion and long walks at larger airports.

Avelo is distinguished by its industry-leading reliability. In 2025, Avelo ranked in the top three in on-time performance and flight cancellation rate in the U.S. airline industry. These results are provided by Anuvu, a leading aviation data services company also utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual airline ranking. Anuvu's complete industry results and rankings are available at AveloAir.com.

Avelo also delivers strong Customer satisfaction, reflected in the airline's Net Promoter Scores (NPS), which consistently rank among the best airlines and most admired brands in the world.

Avelo Airlines launched Avelo PLUS in fall 2025, a new membership program offering travelers exclusive benefits and savings. Members enjoy discounted fares, free priority boarding, special promotions, a $50 renewal bonus, and the ability to share rewards with up to nine others. Designed to add value and convenience, Avelo PLUS enhances the airline's affordable service with added rewards for loyal customers.

Avelo also offers a range of seating options. These include seating with extra legroom, with pitch ranging from 32 inches to over 36 inches. Customers can also purchase window and aisle seats in advance of travel. In addition to advanced seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and a pet in the cabin.

Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 14 and under will be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines' purpose is to Inspire Travel by saving travelers time and money. The airline offers Customers safe, convenient travel, everyday low fares, and a caring travel experience. Avelo stands out as the leading U.S. airline in on-time performance and reliability. The airline currently operates a fleet of Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft and in 2028, will become the first U.S. airline to fly Embraer 195-E2s, with an order of up to 100 new aircraft. Today Avelo serves more than 30 popular destinations across the United States, including its four bases at Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), the Philadelphia / Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Central Florida's Lakeland International Airport (LAL) and Charlotte's Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA). In late 2026, the airline will open a fifth base at North Dallas's McKinney National Airport (TKI). For more information visit AveloAir.com.

*One-way fares include government taxes and fees. Fares start at $42 for travel between LAL and BNA for select departures between Sept. 10 – Sept. 27, 2026. Fares must be booked by March 4, 2026. These routes are subject to foreign government approval. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. A $25 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

