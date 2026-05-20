Avelo Airlines Extends its Charlotte / Concord Flight Schedule Through the Winter Holiday Season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and CONCORD, N.C., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines announced today that it is extending its Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA) flight schedule through Jan. 5, 2027, just in time to start planning winter and holiday travel. Travelers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines departs its first East Coast base at Southern Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). America’s most reliable and convenient airline launched April 2021 in Los Angeles/Burbank, flies to nearly 50 destinations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, as well as three international destinations: Jamaica, Mexico and the Dominican Republic

Avelo Airlines Head of Commercial Trevor Yealy said, "It's time to start planning winter and holiday travel, and we are excited to extend Avelo's Charlotte / Concord flight schedule through early-January 2027. With Avelo's everyday low fares and industry-leading reliability, it's the perfect time for travelers to get a head start on booking their holiday vacations or weekend getaways to eight popular destinations. Avelo offers somewhere for everyone – from award-winning beaches to outdoor adventure destinations, to cultural and entertainment hotspots and more."

Avelo serves eight nonstop destinations from USA, including:

Albany, N.Y. (ALB)

Cleveland, Ohio (CLE)

Indianapolis, Ind. (IND)

New Haven, Conn. (HVN)

New York / Long Island, N.Y. (ISP)

Orlando / Lakeland, Fla. (LAL)

Rochester, N.Y. (ROC)

San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU)

America's Most Reliable and Convenient Airline

Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 9.5 million Customers on over 75,000 flights. Today Avelo serves 34 destinations spanning 14 states and Puerto Rico.

Avelo has ushered in a new era of convenience, choice and competition by flying to primarily underserved communities nationwide. Most Avelo routes include at least one small, convenient airport, making traveling with Avelo a smoother, easier and more enjoyable experience than contending with the crowds, congestion and long walks at larger airports.

Avelo is distinguished by its industry-leading reliability. In 2025, Avelo ranked in the top three in on-time performance and flight cancellation rate in the U.S. airline industry. These results are provided by Anuvu, a leading aviation data services company also utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual airline ranking. Anuvu's complete industry results and rankings are available at AveloAir.com.

Avelo also delivers strong Customer satisfaction, reflected in the airline's Net Promoter Scores (NPS), which consistently rank among the best airlines and most admired brands in the world.

Avelo Airlines launched Avelo PLUS in fall 2025, a new membership program offering travelers exclusive benefits and savings. Members enjoy discounted fares, free priority boarding, special promotions and the ability to share rewards with up to nine others. Designed to add value and convenience, Avelo PLUS enhances the airline's affordable service with added rewards for loyal customers.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines' purpose is to Inspire Travel by saving travelers time and money. The airline offers Customers safe, convenient travel, everyday low fares, and a caring travel experience. Avelo stands out as the leading U.S. airline in on-time performance and reliability. The airline currently operates a fleet of Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft and in 2028, will become the first U.S. airline to fly Embraer 195-E2s, with an order of up to 100 new aircraft. Today Avelo serves more than 30 popular destinations across the United States, including its four bases at Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), the Philadelphia / Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Central Florida's Lakeland International Airport (LAL) and Charlotte's Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA). In late 2026, the airline will open a fifth base at North Dallas's McKinney National Airport (TKI). For more information visit AveloAir.com.

Media Contact:

Courtney Goff

[email protected]

SOURCE Avelo Airlines