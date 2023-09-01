Avelo Airlines Flies its First One Million Customers at its Los Angeles / Burbank Base

News provided by

Avelo Airlines

01 Sep, 2023, 08:30 ET

  • Since taking flight at BUR, Avelo has emerged as L.A.'s most reliable airline
  • Avelo is the easiest way from L.A. to 13 popular nonstop destinations
  • Avelo also surpasses carrying three million Customers systemwide

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Just over two years after making history as America's first new airline to take flight in more than a decade, Avelo Airlines has flown its one millionth Customer from L.A.'s most convenient airport – Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR).

This week, Avelo also surpassed carrying three million Customers systemwide since the airline's debut. 

Since taking flight 28 months ago, Avelo has established itself as America's most reliable airline. In 2023, Avelo has achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate (0.8%) and the second best on-time performance (80.9%) in the U.S. airline industry. In fact, Avelo is L.A.'s most reliable airline with a 0.68% cancellation rate and an 89.4% on-time performance rate for the more than 2,300 flights Avelo has operated at BUR in 2023.

Avelo Airlines CEO and Founder Andrew Levy said, "From the start, Avelo has been on a mission to Inspire Travel by making flying affordable and easy so that our Customers can travel more. Since our first flight in April 2021, over one million travelers have enjoyed the everyday convenience, low fares and industry-leading reliability of flying with us at Hollywood Burbank Airport. We are proud to be America's most reliable airline – an achievement our L.A. Customers tell us is one of the primary reasons they have switched to Avelo. I appreciate our L.A. Customers for choosing Avelo and our BUR-based Crewmembers for making Avelo the easy way to 13 popular nonstop destinations." 

Avelo currently serves 13 nonstop destinations from BUR: Boise, Idaho (BOI); Brownsville / South Padre Island, Texas (BRO), Colorado Springs, Colo. (COS), Pasco Tri-Cities, Wash. (PSC); two Montana cities: Bozeman (BZN) and Kalispell (FCA); four Oregon cities: Bend/Redmond (RDM), Eugene (EUG), Medford / Rogue Valley (MFR) and Portland / Salem; and three other California cities: Sonoma / Santa Rosa (STS), Eureka / Arcata (ACV) and Redding (RDD).

BUR — L.A.'s Best Airport 

Whether travelers are departing or arriving, BUR offers a refreshingly convenient and hassle-free experience. Named the 2019 "Best U.S. Airport" by Fodor's Travel, BUR features include seamless curbside pickup and drop-off, smaller crowds, unrivaled speed for plane-to-carousel bag delivery, faster TSA security lines and short walking distances between the terminal and ground transportation, parking and rental cars (instead of the time-consuming shuttle buses required at L.A.'s much larger airport). All of this makes BUR the ultra-convenient, stress-free gateway from L.A.

America's Affordable, Convenient and Reliable Airline

Avelo was founded with a vision to help its Customers save money and time.

Today, Avelo serves 45 destinations spanning 23 states and Puerto Rico. The airline has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition in air travel by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. At least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small hometown airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

In addition to offering Customers everyday low fares on every route, Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Avelo also offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Additionally, the American-made Boeing 737 jets Avelo flies offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the small regional aircraft currently operating at most of the airports Avelo serves. Customers who value an advance seat assignment can choose from several modestly priced seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating. One third of seats on Avelo aircraft are available for Customers who appreciate the comfort of extra legroom.

At Avelo, every flight is also nonstop. This connection-free travel experience not only provides Avelo Customers with faster and simpler travel, but also minimizes delays, cancellations and lost bags. In fact,

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo's One Crew Value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 45 popular destinations across the United States, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) and Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

Media Contact:
Avelo Airlines
Courtney Goff
[email protected]

SOURCE Avelo Airlines

