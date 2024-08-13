Avelo Airlines Grows at Tweed-New Haven with New Route to New Orleans, More Winter Puerto Rico Flights and Larger Customer Capacity

Avelo is "Connecticut's Airline" with 34 routes from the state – 27 at HVN

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines announced today continued growth at Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) with the addition of a new nonstop route to New Orleans, La., the doubling of flights to Puerto Rico this winter and more capacity at Tweed expanding the lineup of Boeing Next Generation 737-800s. This growth enables Avelo to significantly expand its convenient, affordable and reliable air service in Southern Connecticut.

Avelo is offering very low, one-way fares starting at $79* from HVN. Travelers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said, "Avelo is proud to be Connecticut's Airline and continue growth in New Haven with a new route to New Orleans, plus more Puerto Rico flights this winter and increased Customer capacity. With 27 nonstop destinations to choose from at Tweed, it's easier than ever for travelers to experience our convenient, affordable and reliable air service. I appreciate the support Avelo has received from government, community and business leaders across the state and send special thanks to our awesome Connecticut Crewmembers who make it all happen."

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said, "With New Haven's focus on cultural equity and economic opportunity, New Orleans is an exceptionally important new destination. Avelo's nonstop service will strengthen existing ties between our cities and help foster new collaborations in the arts, academia, and innovation."

The New HVN CEO Michael Jones said, "We are excited for Avelo to launch New Orleans as our newest nonstop route from HVN as it is a vibrant cultural and food hub as well as a major convention destination to connect to our region. This comes in addition to Avelo's increased four-times-weekly service to Puerto Rico in November, further establishing HVN as a gateway to new and exciting possibilities."

New Avelo Route at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN):

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY)

Beginning Thursday, November 14 – Thursdays and Sundays

New Orleans – Creole Cuisine, Big Brass Bands and Bourbon Street Come to Life

New Orleans is a one-of-a-kind food, culture and nightly live music destination in the United States. It's world-renowned for its distinctive jazz music and brass bands music, Creole cuisine, unique dialects, and its annual Mardi Gras celebration. The historic heart of the city is the French Quarter, known for its French and Spanish Creole architecture where ghost tours troop past Madame LaLaurie's mansion leading to vibrant nightlife and neon signs along Bourbon Street.

Avelo Doubles Down on Puerto Rico

San Juan's Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU)

Beginning Friday, November 8, Avelo will double its frequency of flights to San Juan, Puerto Rico to four flights a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

"Connecticut's Airline" Adds Larger Customer Capacity at HVN

Beginning in November, Avelo will expand its Boeing Next Generation 737-800s fleet at HVN, doubling the year-over-year number of big airplanes allowing for more Customer capacity during the winter flying period. Avelo will have eight aircraft dedicated to HVN and over half of the company's 19 aircraft will be dedicated to the state of Connecticut.

New Haven is Avelo's largest base – employing over 250 Crewmembers and flying to 27 nonstop destinations. Since taking flight at HVN in November 2021, Avelo has flown more than 2.4 million Customers at Tweed on over 18,000 flights.

America's Most Convenient Airline

Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown over 5.2 million Customers on over 40,000 flights. Today Avelo serves 54 destinations spanning 25 states, Puerto Rico and two international countries: Jamaica and Mexico.

Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice, and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. Every route has at least one small, easy to use airport. This makes every Avelo journey a smooth, easy, and more enjoyable experience than contending with the crowds, congestion and long walks at larger airports.

Avelo is distinguished by its industry-leading reliability. Year-to-date, Avelo ranks #1 in on-time performance and achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate in the industry. These results are reported by Anuvu, a leading aviation data services company also utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual airline ranking. Anuvu's complete industry results and rankings are available at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 14 and under will be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Avelo offers advanced seat assignments for sale. One third of its seats are extra leg room seats, ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches, offering a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines' purpose is to Inspire Travel by saving people time and money. The airline offers travelers time and money-saving convenience, everyday low fares, and a refreshingly smooth, caring and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of 19 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 54 popular destinations across the United States, Jamaica and Mexico, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) and the Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport (STS). On October 24, 2024, Avelo will open its Central Florida Base at Lakeland International Airport (LAL). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

