Avelo Airlines Soars Into Holiday Travel Season As America's Most Reliable Airline

HOUSTON, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines is soaring into the busy holiday travel season as America's most reliable airline.

In October, Avelo ranked #1 in on-time performance with 90.5% of the airline's flights arriving at their destinations within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival time – the Department of Transportation's (DOT) standard metric for reporting on-time performance in the U.S. airline industry known as A14. Avelo's industry-leading performance in October fueled Avelo's 2024 year-to-date (January through October) #1 ranking in on-time performance. The airline also delivered the industry's lowest YTD flight cancellation rate.

These results are reported by Anuvu, a leading third-party aviation data services company also utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual airline ranking. Anuvu's complete industry results and rankings are available at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said, "As we enter the busy holiday season, Avelo continues to stand out as America's most reliable airline. This holiday, our Customers can count on Avelo to get them where they want to go more reliably than any other airline. Whether you are visiting friends and family or planning a winter vacation, you can depend on Avelo to get you where you're going on-time and with the welcoming service that has distinguished Avelo from our first flight. Consistently delivering these industry-leading results is not easy — I am grateful to our 1,000 Avelo Crewmembers for the unrivaled dedication and teamwork they demonstrate every day for every flight."

October was the second month in a row Avelo achieved a 90% or higher on-time percentage – the only U.S. airline to deliver this elite level of reliability. Delta Air Lines and United Airlines rounded out the top three spots with on-time performances of 89.6% and 87.0%, respectively.

Through October, Avelo delivered an industry-leading on-time performance of 85.1% – eclipsing the industry average of 77%. Additionally, Avelo achieved the lowest YTD flight cancellation rate among U.S. carriers — cancelling 0.5% of its flights between January and October. Avelo's performance was well head of the industry average YTD flight cancellation rate of 1.5%.

Holiday Travel Momentum

Avelo is heading into the 2024 holiday travel period with more planes, more routes and more destinations, including its first two international routes. This week, Avelo will add an additional Boeing Next-Generation 737 jetliner — expanding its fleet to 20 aircraft.

Over the next eight weeks, Avelo will inaugurate more than 15 new routes, including two new domestic destinations (Hartford, CT – BDL and New Orleans, LA – MSY) and the carrier's first two international destinations (Cancun, Mexico – CUN and Montego Bay, Jamaica – MBJ). These new routes build on last month's opening of Avelo's new base at Central Florida's Lakeland International Airport (LAL ) and the introduction of six new routes and two new destinations (Ontario, CA – ONT and Salt Lake City, UT – SLC).

"The addition of these popular new routes and destinations gives our Customers more choices this holiday than ever," said Levy. "And when you couple that with the ease and speed of the small hometown airports we use, there is not a more convenient or seamless way to travel than Avelo."

America's Most Convenient Airline

Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 5.7 million Customers on over 45,000 flights. Today Avelo serves 49 cities spanning 23 states and Puerto Rico, as well as two international destinations: Jamaica and Mexico.

Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice, and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. Every route has at least one small, easy to use airport. This makes every Avelo journey a smooth, easy, and more enjoyable experience than contending with the crowds, congestion and long walks at larger airports.

Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 14 and under will be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Avelo offers advanced seat assignments for sale. One third of its seats are extra leg room seats, ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches, offering a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines' purpose is to Inspire Travel by saving travelers time and money. The airline offers travelers time and money-saving convenience, everyday low fares, and a refreshingly smooth, caring and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of 20 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 49 popular destinations across the United States, Jamaica and Mexico, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), the Philadelphia / Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), the Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport (STS) and Central Florida's Lakeland International Airport (LAL). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

