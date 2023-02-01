Avelo Airlines Takes Flight from Delaware Valley

Convenient, affordable, nonstop daily flights debut at Wilmington Airport

One-way fares to five sunny Florida destinations start at $49

Avelo hires 50 ILG-based Crewmembers in first 90 days

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines takes flight for the first time today from the Delaware Valley's most convenient and easiest airport – Wilmington Airport (ILG). Avelo Airlines' inaugural flight will depart for Orlando at 10:00 a.m. ET — the first of five nonstop Florida destinations Avelo begins serving this week.

The opening of Avelo's fourth base at ILG today unlocks a new era of convenient, affordable and reliable air service for the Delaware Valley region. Very low one-way fares starting at $49* are available at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "Delaware Valley – it's time to say Hello, Avelo! Last October, we announced our plans to bring convenient, affordable and reliable air service to the Delaware Valley region. The strong booking trends we are seeing across all five Florida routes make it abundantly clear that people throughout this four-state region are excited about the faster and easier way Avelo will get them to The Sunshine State. We're equally excited about the Wilmington-based team we are building, as well as the opportunity to support ILG's neighboring communities and contribute to Delaware's economic growth."

U.S. Senator Tom Carper said, "Like so many Delawareans, I am excited to say hello to Avelo as the airline returns commercial service to Wilmington Airport. Keeping our local airports safe, convenient, and operational is an all-hands-on-deck effort, and I welcome Avelo Airlines' commitment to our region. This commercial air travel presence will support our local economy, create good-paying jobs, and help maintain a nurturing environment for business growth—a win-win-win for the First State."

Delaware Governor John Carney said, "We are excited to welcome Avelo Airlines to Delaware. Avelo provides passengers from our region an affordable and convenient way to travel. Recent investments in Wilmington Airport's infrastructure will lead to an effortless travel experience. Thank you to Avelo for choosing Delaware."

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer said, "Avelo Airlines at the Wilmington Airport provides a low cost/low stress alternative to travel. We are excited our residents will have more options when planning their trips and look forward to even more growth and places to visit."

Delaware River and Bay Authority (the airport operator) Executive Director Thomas J. Cook said, "We're excited that Avelo Airlines has chosen to bring its low-fare, quality service to the residents and visitors to the Delaware Valley region. We believe Avelo's decision to schedule daily flights here illustrates our airport's appeal to the low-cost airline community. If you're looking to avoid the hassles of a big city airport, Wilmington Airport is for you."

Avelo's new ILG base will enable nonstop flights to five popular Florida destinations: Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Fort Myers (RSW), Orlando (MCO), Tampa (TPA) and West Palm Beach (PBI). Avelo will fly to Fort Lauderdale on Thursdays and Sundays; Fort Myers on Mondays and Fridays; Orlando on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays; Tampa on Thursdays and Sundays; and West Palm Beach on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

To commemorate today's base opening, Avelo is operating a special inaugural flight to Orlando International Airport – Central Florida's most convenient and popular airport. Avelo's Chairman and CEO will welcome Customers aboard with a commemorative boarding pass before joining the flight himself.

Officials from Avelo and the Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) will celebrate the occasion with a Delaware Air National Guard and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) color guard ceremony; a ceremonial flyover by a Delaware State University Aviation Program student piloting a Piper Arrow aircraft — for 130 years DSU has been one of America's premier Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU); and a water salute performed by the ILG Fire and Rescue Team as Avelo's first flight taxis to the runway.

The University of Delaware mascot YouDee the Blue Hen and Delaware State's Too-Fly Hornet will also be on hand to greet Customers and participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of Avelo's jetliner.

The Delaware Valley's Best Airport

Wilmington Airport offers a refreshingly smooth, simple and friendly alternative hometown airport experience. ILG's adjacency to multiple major highways makes it the Delaware Valley's most convenient and travel-friendly airport for two million people residing in portions of four states: Delaware, Southeastern Pennsylvania / Philadelphia, South Jersey and the northern Eastern Shore of Maryland. The combination of terminal-adjacent parking just steps from the airport entrance, a swift TSA screening process, and the ability for Customers to claim their checked bags as soon as they step inside the terminal from their arriving flight, make departing and arriving at ILG the region's most relaxing and seamless travel experience.

Avelo is basing one Boeing Next-Generation (NG) 737-700 at ILG. The airline has hired approximately 50 part-time and fulltime Crewmembers (employees) based at ILG, including Airport Customer Service, Aircraft Technical Operations and Maintenance, Flight Attendants, Pilots and Supervisors. Avelo is considering adding a second 737 later this year — enabling additional destinations and more ILG-based jobs. Candidates can learn more about current and future career opportunities by visiting AveloAir.com/Careers.

America's Affordable and Convenient Airline

Avelo was founded with a vision to help its Customers save money and time. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown nearly 1.7 million Customers on nearly 14,000 flights.

In addition to offering Customers everyday low fares on every route, Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Avelo also offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Additionally, the American-made Boeing 737 jets Avelo flies offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the small regional aircraft currently operating at most of the airports Avelo serves. Customers who value an advance seat assignment can choose from several modestly priced seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating. One third of seats on Avelo aircraft are available for Customers who appreciate the comfort of extra legroom.

With the addition of Wilmington, Avelo now serves 34 destinations across the U.S. The airline has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition in air travel by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. At least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small hometown airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

At Avelo, every flight is also nonstop. This connection-free travel experience not only provides Avelo Customers with a faster and simpler travel experience, but also minimizes delays, cancellations and lost bags. In fact, Avelo has established itself as one of America's most reliable airlines with a flight cancellation rate of 1% and an industry-leading checked bag handling performance.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo's One Crew Value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 34 popular destinations across the U.S., including its five bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Delaware Valley's Wilmington Airport (ILG) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

About the Delaware River and Bay Authority

The DRBA, a bi-state governmental agency created by Compact in 1962, owns and operates the Delaware Memorial Bridge, the Cape May-Lewes Ferry, and the Forts Ferry Crossing. The DRBA also manages corporate and aviation properties through its economic development powers – two airports in New Jersey (Millville Airport and Cape May Airport) and three in Delaware (Wilmington Airport, Civil Air Terminal and Delaware Airpark). All DRBA operating revenues are generated through the bridge, ferry and airport facilities. For more information, visit www.drba.net.

* Very low, one-way fares starting at $49 include government taxes and fees. The $49 fare must be booked by February 15, 2023, for travel completed by June 19, 2023. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. A $20 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

